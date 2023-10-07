Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Marmara Region

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Maslak Mahallesi
26
Pendik
25
Zeytinburnu
25
Uemraniye
24
Merkez Mahallesi
21
Sariyer
20
Ayazaga Mahallesi
19
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi
18
266 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€235,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€292,000
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€187,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€215,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€171,000
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Termal, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Orhangazi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Orhangazi, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Orhangazi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Orhangazi, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sultangazi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sultangazi, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sultangazi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sultangazi, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Uemraniye, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Uemraniye, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Uemraniye, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Uemraniye, Turkey
Price on request

