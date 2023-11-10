Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zeytinburnu, Turkey

apartments
40
houses
21
61 property total found
4 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side…
€79,900
3 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side…
€82,200
1 room apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
1 room apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 73 m²
€301,772
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side…
€1,95M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side…
€1,95M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side…
€262,700
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with Online tour in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with Online tour
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side…
€164,200
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side…
€1,21M
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side…
€328,400
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side…
€1,67M
9 room house with balcony, with sea view, with Online tour in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
9 room house with balcony, with sea view, with Online tour
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 9
Area 850 m²
The villa for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side of …
€2,13M
3 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side…
€172,100
2 room apartment with elevator, with Online tour in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with Online tour
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side…
€65,800
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
The villa for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side of …
€936,900
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
The villa for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side of …
€1,57M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
The villa for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side of …
€1,50M
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
The villa for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side of …
€1,50M
6 room house with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
6 room house with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 185 m²
The villa for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side of …
€693,300
8 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
8 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
The villa for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side of …
€1,69M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
The villa for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side of …
€1,50M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
The villa for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side of …
€1,03M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
The villa for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side of …
€1,69M
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
The villa for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side of …
€1,57M
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
The villa for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side of …
€702,600
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side…
€258,500
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
The villa for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side of …
€1,26M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
The villa for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side of …
€1,12M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
The villa for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side of …
€1,50M
6 room house with air conditioning, with Online tour in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
6 room house with air conditioning, with Online tour
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
The villa for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side of …
€2,34M
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 6
Area 340 m²
The villa for sale is located in Fatih. Fatih is a district located on the European side of …
€2,44M
