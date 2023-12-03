Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Yildirim, Turkey

2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Yildirim, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Yildirim, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 10/10
Spacious Flats Close to the Metro in Yildirim Bursa. Flats with Uludag Mountain view are loc…
€92,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Yildirim, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Yildirim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/9
Apartments with Uludag View in Close to Main Road in Yildirim. The apartments are situated i…
€127,000
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yildirim, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yildirim, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/3
Stylish Detached House with Spacious Design in Bursa Yildirim. The detached house is located…
€172,000
