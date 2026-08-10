Residential properties for sale in Yildirim, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Yildirim
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Yildirim, Turkey

;
1 property total found
4 room apartment in Balabancik Caddesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Balabancik Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/6
$5,81M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go