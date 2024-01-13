Self-sufficient mini-city LAYAN VERDE — a unique project in Phuket, which includes its own shopping center right on the premises. Now your lifestyle will be even more comfortable — save time by shopping within walking distance.
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires! The Title Halo 1 is a new condominium project located at 234, Soi Bangmalauw 2, Tambon Sa Khu, Amphoe Thalang, Phuket 83110, Thailand.
The main feature of the condominium is the territory with a large garden surrounded by green hills.
In total, the project has 6 buildings on 7 floors.
Apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms from 36 to 59 sq.m are available.
The project is perfect for both our own living and renting apartments - saturated infrastructure, walking access to the sea and an excellent beach guarantee a high
demand for your apartment!
LOCATIONS:
The project is 400 meters from Nayyang Beach, where a calm sea without waves all year round.
Within walking distance there are a large number of cafes and restaurants overlooking the Andaman Sea, fruit shops, massage, excursions and other entertainment.
Phuket International Airport, Blue Canyon Golf Club and Splash Jungle Water Park are a 5-10-minute drive away.
EASY:
- Shared pool
- Sauna
- General gym
- Parking
- Security 24/7
- Video surveillance 24/7
- elevator
Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Thailand for your budget and wishes!
We offer apartments with spacious verandas and a panoramic view.
The residence features large green roof-top lounge areas and is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. There is also a shop and a clinic in the territory.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within walking distance of Bang Tao Beach.
Phuket Town - 30 minutes drive
Phuket International Airport - 20 minutes drive
The Strand Thonglor is an ultra-luxurious condominium with stunning panoramic views of the Bangkok horizon.
The condominium is a magnificent 30-story building and includes 503 apartments made in design style.
The project is located at 58/11 Thong Lo Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10110, Thailand.
The complex is just a 1-minute walk from Thonglor Underground Station!
Accessible are numerous shops, restaurants, schools. The nearest hospital is 1.5 km from the condominium.
The road there will take 5 minutes by car.
EASY:
- Parking
- Playground
- Playground
- Garden / BBQ
- gym
- Wi-Fi
- Library
- elevator
- Security 24/7
- Pool
Call us and we will make a FREE selection of the real estate of your dreams. Let's tell you all about the most profitable projects in Thailand!