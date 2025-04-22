Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, gym, parking and co-working area, Nai Yang, Phuket, Thailand

Situated in the heart of Phuket, Thailand, eight-storey condominium complex offers a haven for digital nomads and savvy investors alike. With a strategic location just moments away from Nai Yang Beach and within easy reach of essential amenities and attractions, complex sets the stage for a lifestyle of unparalleled convenience and comfort. From the moment you enter, you’ll be greeted by a harmonious blend of natural elements and modern sophistication. The design revolves around clean lines, minimalist aesthetics, and a deep appreciation for the beauty of simplicity. From the state-of-the-art fitness center to the serene rooftop view, every space is designed to elevate your lifestyle and enhance your well-being. Host a soirée in the stylish communal lounge, or simply unwind with a glass of wine as you watch the sun set over the Andaman Sea.

Built in furniture and loose furniture

Built in counter kitchen with electrical appliances (stove, fridge, microwave)

Built in bathroom

Air condition for all room

Features of the flatsInfrastructure

Just a short drive from your doorstep, you’ll find a variety of shopping destinations to cater to your every need. From daily essentials to luxury items, Tesco Lotus, Homepro, and Makro offer a wide range of products and services to make your shopping experience effortless and enjoyable. For a more authentic local experience, visit the vibrant local markets nearby where you can discover fresh produce, traditional Thai foods, and unique handicrafts.

The British International School, Phuket and UWC Thailand International School are within a convenient driving distance, offering top-tier education and a nurturing environment for your children.

Ensuring peace of mind, the upcoming Bumrungrad International Hospital, just 12 minutes away, will provide world-class healthcare services.

Complex is strategically located just a brief drive from Phuket International Airport, making your travels seamless and stress-free.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nai Yang Beach is a beloved retreat for Phuket locals and visitors alike. Renowned for its crystal-clear waters, pristine sands, and vibrant underwater ecosystem, this hidden gem offers a tranquil escape amidst nature’s splendor.

Splash Jungle Water Park is located on Mai Khao Beach. It is considered the best water park destination in southern Thailand.

Golf enthusiasts will appreciate the proximity to Blue Canyon Country Club and Mission Hills Phuket Golf Course, both offering stunning courses and exceptional facilities. Phuket Yacht Haven Marina is just 20 minutes away, providing the perfect launch point for your nautical adventures. Additionally, nature lovers will delight in visiting the nearby elephant sanctuary.