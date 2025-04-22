  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, gym, parking and co-working area, Nai Yang, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, gym, parking and co-working area, Nai Yang, Phuket, Thailand

Thalang, Thailand
from
$102,435
14/04/2025
$101,802
13/04/2025
$101,862
12/04/2025
$101,342
11/04/2025
$102,364
10/04/2025
$100,779
09/04/2025
$102,100
08/04/2025
$101,858
07/04/2025
$102,692
06/04/2025
$102,701
05/04/2025
$102,409
04/04/2025
$103,085
03/04/2025
$104,927
02/04/2025
$105,121
01/04/2025
$105,354
31/03/2025
$105,427
30/03/2025
$105,398
29/03/2025
$105,826
28/03/2025
$105,900
27/03/2025
$105,933
26/03/2025
$105,493
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23649
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2418143
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang

About the complex

Situated in the heart of Phuket, Thailand, eight-storey condominium complex offers a haven for digital nomads and savvy investors alike. With a strategic location just moments away from Nai Yang Beach and within easy reach of essential amenities and attractions, complex sets the stage for a lifestyle of unparalleled convenience and comfort. From the moment you enter, you’ll be greeted by a harmonious blend of natural elements and modern sophistication. The design revolves around clean lines, minimalist aesthetics, and a deep appreciation for the beauty of simplicity. From the state-of-the-art fitness center to the serene rooftop view, every space is designed to elevate your lifestyle and enhance your well-being. Host a soirée in the stylish communal lounge, or simply unwind with a glass of wine as you watch the sun set over the Andaman Sea.

Features of the flats
  • Built in furniture and loose furniture
  • Built in counter kitchen with electrical appliances (stove, fridge, microwave)
  • Built in bathroom
  • Air condition for all room
Infrastructure

Just a short drive from your doorstep, you’ll find a variety of shopping destinations to cater to your every need. From daily essentials to luxury items, Tesco Lotus, Homepro, and Makro offer a wide range of products and services to make your shopping experience effortless and enjoyable. For a more authentic local experience, visit the vibrant local markets nearby where you can discover fresh produce, traditional Thai foods, and unique handicrafts.

The British International School, Phuket and UWC Thailand International School are within a convenient driving distance, offering top-tier education and a nurturing environment for your children.

Ensuring peace of mind, the upcoming Bumrungrad International Hospital, just 12 minutes away, will provide world-class healthcare services.

Complex is strategically located just a brief drive from Phuket International Airport, making your travels seamless and stress-free.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nai Yang Beach is a beloved retreat for Phuket locals and visitors alike. Renowned for its crystal-clear waters, pristine sands, and vibrant underwater ecosystem, this hidden gem offers a tranquil escape amidst nature’s splendor.

Splash Jungle Water Park is located on Mai Khao Beach. It is considered the best water park destination in southern Thailand.

Golf enthusiasts will appreciate the proximity to Blue Canyon Country Club and Mission Hills Phuket Golf Course, both offering stunning courses and exceptional facilities. Phuket Yacht Haven Marina is just 20 minutes away, providing the perfect launch point for your nautical adventures. Additionally, nature lovers will delight in visiting the nearby elephant sanctuary.

Location on the map

Thalang, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Andaman Riviera
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$143,252
Residential complex GARDENIA PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$163,854
Residential complex OASIS
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$46,095
Residential complex Modern villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$860,389
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to Layan and Band Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,93M
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, gym, parking and co-working area, Nai Yang, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$102,435
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Origin Central Phuket
Residential complex Origin Central Phuket
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$57,907
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 2…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Exclusive villa complex by a picturesque lake in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exclusive villa complex by a picturesque lake in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,12M
Private lakeside villas, surrounded by mountains and tropical forests, are the perfect choice for those who value harmony with nature and are not ready to give up city amenities. In the complex, you will be able to enjoy a wide range of world-class services and amenities designed for a luxur…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Dominion Rawai
Residential complex Dominion Rawai
Rawai, Thailand
from
$146,836
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
5 real estate objects 5
Start of sales of the apartment complex in the heart of RavaiThe new complex is being built in the south of Phuket in the centre of Rawai, one of the most popular areas of the island, a two-minute walk from the famous seafood market and a 5-minute drive from the beaches of Yanui and Nine Har…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications