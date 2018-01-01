Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks Rawayana

The modern residential complex Rawayana consists of several parts and includes 22 premium villas ranging from 410 to 665 sq.m., a condominium with 108 apartments, a hotel with 140 rooms and a shopping and entertainment complex. All 4-6 bedroom villas have their own private pool.
On the territory of the residential complex there is a gym and fitness center, 3 swimming pools with panoramic sea views, a trampoline center, a school and a kindergarten. A large shopping and entertainment center is the center of attraction of the area. There is a supermarket, dozens of shops, restaurants, a British pub, a spa and a beauty salon.
The complex is located in the Rawai area, just a 2-minute walk from the bustling Rawai Beach promenade with its famous seafood market. The beaches of Yanui and Nai Harn are a 5-10 minute drive away. In this area there are restaurants, bars, a children's amusement park, Lotus's and Makro supermarkets, the Villa Market shopping center, farmers' markets, restaurants, spa complexes and Thai massage parlors — everything you need for a comfortable stay and stay.