  3. Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks Rawayana

Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks Rawayana

Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
About the complex

The modern residential complex Rawayana consists of several parts and includes 22 premium villas ranging from 410 to 665 sq.m., a condominium with 108 apartments, a hotel with 140 rooms and a shopping and entertainment complex. All 4-6 bedroom villas have their own private pool.

On the territory of the residential complex there is a gym and fitness center, 3 swimming pools with panoramic sea views, a trampoline center, a school and a kindergarten. A large shopping and entertainment center is the center of attraction of the area. There is a supermarket, dozens of shops, restaurants, a British pub, a spa and a beauty salon.

The complex is located in the Rawai area, just a 2-minute walk from the bustling Rawai Beach promenade with its famous seafood market. The beaches of Yanui and Nai Harn are a 5-10 minute drive away. In this area there are restaurants, bars, a children's amusement park, Lotus's and Makro supermarkets, the Villa Market shopping center, farmers' markets, restaurants, spa complexes and Thai massage parlors — everything you need for a comfortable stay and stay.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
5
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

