Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks Rawayana

Pattaya, Thailand

from €113,714

Completion date: 2026

Riviera Malibu is a unique complex that is a luxury high-rise hotel with a limited number of residential condominiums. The complex is located in the prestigious area of Pratumnak Soi 3, just a 3-minute walk from the sea! Private residences are located from the 15th to the 26th floor and have a 100% sea view. Apartment owners can use the hotel's infrastructure and services freely. All apartments are rented with full high-quality furniture, decoration, completely ready for a comfortable stay. On floors from 5-14 there are 148 hotel rooms. The project aims to provide residents with stunning views of the sea and surroundings while maintaining a high level of privacy. Location: The complex is located at 389/7 Phra Tam Nak 5, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand. In the vicinity where the hotel is located, there are many restaurants, shops, boutiques. The nearest medical facility is only 2.5 km away and can be reached in 6 minutes. U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya International Airport is located 45 km from Riviera Malibu, the journey time is about 51 minutes by car. Just a 5-minute walk is one of the best beaches in the area. Amenities: - Shared pool - Jacuzzi - Sauna - Children's pool - Golf simulator - Public Garden - Fitness - General gym - Reception / lobby - Laundry service / Dry cleaning - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance - Parking - elevator