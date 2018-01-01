New apartments in an exclusive residential complex with a good infrastructure and services near Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand

The complex consists of 233 studio and one-bedroom units. The sizes range from 47 up to 70 m2. Units are nestled around a beautiful lake consisting of waterfalls, walkways and tropical landscaping. There are excellent facilities such as two swimming pools, a restaurant, pool bar, kids club, fitness center, yoga studio and much more.

Maintenance fee THB 80 m2/month. Sinking funds THB 700/m2.

Construction started by September 2022 and expected completion by December 2024.

Advantages

Payment structure:

Reservation fee THB 100,000 - on signing Reservation Agreement

1st payment - 25% on signing Sales and Purchase Agreement

2st payment - 25% on completion a foundation

3d payment - 25% on completion rooftop

4th payment - 20% on handover

5th payment - 5% on the registration

Buyers can join the rental program which will be managed by 5* international hotel operator.

Location and nearby infrastructure

This well-enclosed bay and fishing village surrounded by forested hills is one of the most beautiful places in Phuket. With its quieter pace, over the last few years, Kamala has become a favoured spot for retirees and other long-term visitors. Complex occupies the Northern part of Kamala Bay and offers the last large-scale beachfront opportunity in the heart of Phuket’s exclusive west coast. Residence located just 380 meters from Kamala beach.

Phuket is Thailand’s largest island and a major Asian tourist destination with a well developed infrastructure catering to visitors from across the globe. Phuket is easily accessible by direct daily flights from most regional hubs with links to all major international markets. Phuket International Airport is a 35-minute drive from the development.