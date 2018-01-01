  1. Realting.com
  New apartments in an exclusive residential complex with a good infrastructure and services near Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
from
€304,334
About the complex

The complex consists of 233 studio and one-bedroom units. The sizes range from 47 up to 70 m2. Units are nestled around a beautiful lake consisting of waterfalls, walkways and tropical landscaping. There are excellent facilities such as two swimming pools, a restaurant, pool bar, kids club, fitness center, yoga studio and much more.

Maintenance fee THB 80 m2/month. Sinking funds THB 700/m2.

Construction started by September 2022 and expected completion by December 2024.

Advantages

Payment structure:

  • Reservation fee THB 100,000 - on signing Reservation Agreement
  • 1st payment - 25% on signing Sales and Purchase Agreement
  • 2st payment - 25% on completion a foundation
  • 3d payment - 25% on completion rooftop
  • 4th payment - 20% on handover
  • 5th payment - 5% on the registration

Buyers can join the rental program which will be managed by 5* international hotel operator.

Location and nearby infrastructure

This well-enclosed bay and fishing village surrounded by forested hills is one of the most beautiful places in Phuket. With its quieter pace, over the last few years, Kamala has become a favoured spot for retirees and other long-term visitors. Complex occupies the Northern part of Kamala Bay and offers the last large-scale beachfront opportunity in the heart of Phuket’s exclusive west coast. Residence located just 380 meters from Kamala beach.

Phuket is Thailand’s largest island and a major Asian tourist destination with a well developed infrastructure catering to visitors from across the globe. Phuket is easily accessible by direct daily flights from most regional hubs with links to all major international markets. Phuket International Airport is a 35-minute drive from the development.

  • Surin Beach 5 min
  • Laguna Golf Course 15 min
  • Boat Avenue Retail Precinct 15 min
  • Upcoming Blue Tree and Central Malls 15 min
  • Patong Beach 15 min
  • Red Mountain Golf Course 30 min
  • British International School, Phuket 35 min
  • Kajonkiet International School 35 min
  • Central Festival Phuket Shopping Mall 35 min
  • Phuket Town 40 min
  • Bangkok Hospital Phuket 40 min
You are viewing
Phuket, Thailand
from
€304,334
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
