Residential complex Royal Phuket Marina

Income Guarantee

About the Complex:

The only marina in Phuket with 5 Golden Anchors offers luxurious residences and a unique condominium. The world's first penthouse with a yacht garage on the water and royal villas with private docks and direct water access. The spacious units in the complex enjoy views of the pool, sea, mountains, city, or garden. The infrastructure includes restaurants, a fitness center, a pool with a jacuzzi, and 24/7 security.

Free investment tour of the best projects and developers in Phuket, tickets to Phuket as a gift! Just write to us using the form below.

The price includes:

Finishing, sanitary ware, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, parking, optional furniture package.

Leave a request to clarify the full composition of included furniture and equipment.

Location:

Ideally located in the Koh Kaew area on Phuket island, providing tranquility due to fewer tourists. Only 15 km to Bang Tao Beach, and from Laem Hin pier, you can quickly reach Coconut Island with secluded beaches. Nearby are major shopping centers, yacht marinas, and the prestigious British International School.

TOP Features:

The only marina in the region with the prestigious 5 Golden Anchors award.

Luxury residences, including a unique penthouse with a yacht garage.

Direct sea access and private docks for yachts.

Comprehensive infrastructure: restaurants, bar, fitness center, galleries, pool, jacuzzi.

24/7 security, video surveillance, and property management.

Investment Attractiveness:

Zero-interest installment: Initial payment 50%, balance 50% upon project completion. Expected rental return: from 7% per annum in dollars. Key Factors:

Luxury waterfront residences

Unique penthouses with yacht garage on the water

Excellent location with convenient infrastructure

Direct access to docks and yacht marina

The complex has promotional lots with discounts and bonuses, write using the form below to clarify details.

We will select a project for your budget and goals with rental income from 7% to 12% per annum in dollars for free, just write to us on WhatsApp or use the form below.

Suitable for:

Our complex in Phuket is ideal for families with children due to its proximity to the prestigious British International School, as well as access to diverse infrastructure and private yacht docks. It is an excellent place for permanent residence with high security standards. For investors, it promises stable income of 4% per annum, making it attractive for both short-term and long-term rentals.

Infrastructure:

Yacht dock, private docks, restaurants, bar, fitness center, galleries, pool, jacuzzi, parking, 24/7 security, video surveillance, reception, complex management.

Our agency specializes in real estate in Phuket, Thailand, with over 12 years of experience:

No commission, directly at developer prices selecting a project for your budget and goals

Our clients have access to exclusive lots and special conditions, discounts with bonuses not available directly from the developer

We create personalized investment strategies with maximum profitability for your budget and goals

Free transaction support fully remotely or with your arrival in Thailand

All current promotions, discounts, and bonuses for this project

Presentation and up-to-date price list of the complex with the best liquid lots selected for your goals

Tickets to Phuket as a gift

Free investment tour of the best projects and developers in Phuket (we meet at the airport in a comfortable car, take you to locations until your task is fully solved)

Free transaction support from start to finish (including legal support, money transfer assistance, document processing, visa, furnishing, and rental management)

Write to us on WhatsApp or using the form below to receive: