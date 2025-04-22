  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas, Thep Kasattri, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand

Thalang, Thailand
ID: 14424
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2346740
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Thep Krasatti

About the complex

New ultra-luxury property link the supreme landscape and community of identity, it is a combination of comfort and naturalness that harmonizes with the lifestyle you have always dreamed of. Perfectly integrated in the supreme area, this complex is conceived as a minimalist architecture project.

The residential complex will consist of 40 type A houses (3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms) and 5 type B houses (5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms). In addition, on the territory of the complex there will be: a cafe, a fitness club, a restaurant, a spa, a children's club, a swimming pool, jogging tracks, and 24-hour security.

For 19,500 euros you can purchase a complete furniture package.

Features of the flats

Each villa has several bedrooms and bathrooms, at least 3 terraces, 2 kitchens with dining areas, a living room, a relaxation area, a garage, a laundry room, a wine room, 2 swimming pools.

Facilities and equipment in the house

There are more than 3 types of marbles used in this villas; the material that represents luxury and glamour and pairing marble with golden/black mirror/brush steel made the pieces cutting edge and classic at the same time. The choice of wallcoverings and the soft shade of grey stone materials boards were also unique.

Advantages

Payment term:

  • Reservation fee - 200,000 baht
  • Signing of contract - 30%
  • Main structure - 25%
  • Finish works - 15%
  • Completion date - 15%
  • Transfer date - 15%

