  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Kamala
  4. Residential complex The Element

Residential complex The Element

Kamala, Thailand
from
$95,348
from
$4,439/m²
;
20
Leave a request
Interactive catalog
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 25525
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Kathu
  • Village
    Kamala

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

ESCAPE TO QUIET ELEGANCE; BEACH, MOUNTAINS, COMMUNITY

Discover The Element, nestled in a prime and peaceful location in Kamala The Element offers a select few the chance to enjoy premium amenities in a peaceful, secluded setting. You’ll experience privacy and exclusive facilities unlike any other.

The Element redefines what it means to experience luxury. Secure your own place in this tranquil paradise and join a select community that promises an elevated, active lifestyle.

Starting price 3.3 million baht*

Project type - Low Rise Condominium

Project area - 8,000 SQ.M

Number of Buildings - 4 building Tower A, B, C, D

Number of floors - 7 Floors

Number of units - 278 units

Focus on Facilities

DOUBLE LEISURE POOLS

In addition to the appealing swimming pool, The Element enhances its amenities with the introduction of hot and cold plunge pools, offering residents a dedicated space for relaxation while prioritizing their health. This facility increases the diversity of available options, emphasizing the well-being and health of residents

ROOF TOP TENNIS

Enhance the quality of life at The Element with an outdoor tennis court that promotes residents’ health and well-being. This amenity offers convenience and encourages social interaction among neighbors, providing residents with valuable opportunities to utilize their leisure time productively

business hub & co-working

Residents have the opportunity to engage in discussions, exchange ideas, and collaborate in shared spaces, all without the need to travel elsewhere. This arrangement significantly enhances convenience for residents, particularly freelancers and entrepreneurs, by offering comprehensive amenities such as bookable meeting rooms and high-speed Wi-Fi. Consequently, the establishment of a business hub transcends the mere provision of workspace; it cultivates a sense of community and mutual support among entrepreneurs and business professionals

ANOCHA MUAY-THAI STYLE GYM

Meets the needs of health and fitness enthusiasts, particularly in Muay Thai, which is a martial art and an integral part of Thai culture that is appreciated by both Thai nationals and foreigners

Focus on Facilities

DOUBLE LEISURE POOLS

In addition to the appealing swimming pool, The Element enhances its amenities with the introduction of hot and cold plunge pools, offering residents a dedicated space for relaxation while prioritizing their health. This facility increases the diversity of available options, emphasizing the well-being and health of residents

ROOF TOP TENNIS

Enhance the quality of life at The Element with an outdoor tennis court that promotes residents’ health and well-being. This amenity offers convenience and encourages social interaction among neighbors, providing residents with valuable opportunities to utilize their leisure time productively

business hub & co-working

Residents have the opportunity to engage in discussions, exchange ideas, and collaborate in shared spaces, all without the need to travel elsewhere. This arrangement significantly enhances convenience for residents, particularly freelancers and entrepreneurs, by offering comprehensive amenities such as bookable meeting rooms and high-speed Wi-Fi. Consequently, the establishment of a business hub transcends the mere provision of workspace; it cultivates a sense of community and mutual support among entrepreneurs and business professionals

ANOCHA MUAY-THAI STYLE GYM

Meets the needs of health and fitness enthusiasts, particularly in Muay Thai, which is a martial art and an integral part of Thai culture that is appreciated by both Thai nationals and foreigners

beauty salon & nail spa

Enhance the value and convenience of residents’ daily lives, enabling them to fully engage in their lifestyle within a single, all-encompassing environment

Sauna

Relax after a workday with a fully-equipped sauna that effectively alleviates stress. It’s convenient and eliminates the need to seek services elsewhere, while also providing a space for socializing and building friendships with neighbors. This enhances the quality of life for residents, making living in the condo more enjoyable and promoting better health

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 29.9 – 92.6
Price per m², USD 3,627 – 6,575
Apartment price, USD 117,418 – 565,115
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 49.8 – 168.6
Price per m², USD 3,633 – 6,133
Apartment price, USD 200,302 – 1,00M

Location on the map

Kamala, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Single-storey villa with a swimming pool and a garden, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$402,835
Residential complex Serene Condominium Surin – 5% guarantee – 5 years
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$112,241
Residential complex Vip Karon Condominium
Karon, Thailand
from
$105,316
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, a fitness center and a garden close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$66,625
Residential complex Sovremennaya kvartira v premialnom komplekse
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$123,193
You are viewing
Residential complex The Element
Kamala, Thailand
from
$95,348
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v unikalnom ZhK
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v unikalnom ZhK
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$232,168
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 44
Rhythm Charoenkrung Pavillion — is a project of a 44-story high-rise condominium and apartment, consisting of 421 residential units, and made in ergonomic design. The complex is located at 1911 Charoen Krung Rd, Khwaeng Wat Phraya Krai, Khet Bang Kho Laem, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thail…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Nam Talay Condo
Residential complex Nam Talay Condo
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
from
$64,087
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 13
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New luxury complex with a good infrastructure in Pasak, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New luxury complex with a good infrastructure in Pasak, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Nong Bua, Thailand
from
$200,450
A new premium project from a well-known developer in Phuket is a residential complex and an art object at the same time, which makes it a truly unique place to live. This is an ideal place to comfortably enjoy the pristine nature of Thailand surrounded by a unique style created by the best d…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications