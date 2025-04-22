Residential complex The Element

ESCAPE TO QUIET ELEGANCE; BEACH, MOUNTAINS, COMMUNITY

Discover The Element, nestled in a prime and peaceful location in Kamala The Element offers a select few the chance to enjoy premium amenities in a peaceful, secluded setting. You’ll experience privacy and exclusive facilities unlike any other.

The Element redefines what it means to experience luxury. Secure your own place in this tranquil paradise and join a select community that promises an elevated, active lifestyle.



Starting price 3.3 million baht*

Project type - Low Rise Condominium

Project area - 8,000 SQ.M

Number of Buildings - 4 building Tower A, B, C, D

Number of floors - 7 Floors

Number of units - 278 units

Focus on Facilities

DOUBLE LEISURE POOLS

In addition to the appealing swimming pool, The Element enhances its amenities with the introduction of hot and cold plunge pools, offering residents a dedicated space for relaxation while prioritizing their health. This facility increases the diversity of available options, emphasizing the well-being and health of residents

ROOF TOP TENNIS

Enhance the quality of life at The Element with an outdoor tennis court that promotes residents’ health and well-being. This amenity offers convenience and encourages social interaction among neighbors, providing residents with valuable opportunities to utilize their leisure time productively

business hub & co-working

Residents have the opportunity to engage in discussions, exchange ideas, and collaborate in shared spaces, all without the need to travel elsewhere. This arrangement significantly enhances convenience for residents, particularly freelancers and entrepreneurs, by offering comprehensive amenities such as bookable meeting rooms and high-speed Wi-Fi. Consequently, the establishment of a business hub transcends the mere provision of workspace; it cultivates a sense of community and mutual support among entrepreneurs and business professionals

ANOCHA MUAY-THAI STYLE GYM

Meets the needs of health and fitness enthusiasts, particularly in Muay Thai, which is a martial art and an integral part of Thai culture that is appreciated by both Thai nationals and foreigners

beauty salon & nail spa

Enhance the value and convenience of residents’ daily lives, enabling them to fully engage in their lifestyle within a single, all-encompassing environment

Sauna

Relax after a workday with a fully-equipped sauna that effectively alleviates stress. It’s convenient and eliminates the need to seek services elsewhere, while also providing a space for socializing and building friendships with neighbors. This enhances the quality of life for residents, making living in the condo more enjoyable and promoting better health