Large resort condominium for investment on the beachfront of Naithon Beach, Phuket, Thailand

A large resort complex in a quiet location next to the Sirinat National Park and 50 metres from a cosy beach. Wellness hotel concept with health, beauty and medical services. Part of the complex will be occupied by the Bangkok International Hospital.

Completion: first phase in June 2023, second phase in April 2025. Flats are on sale so far only in two blocks of the complex. But villas and several other residences are also under construction.

You can arrange both in leasehold and freehold with an additional fee of 10 thousand baht (about $ 300) per square meter.

Income program

5 years after the delivery: guaranteed yield of 7% per annum.

The next 5 years: rental pool - 60/40 (owner/management company). With the current trend forecast yield will be over 8% per annum.

You can also buy without a lease contract, for yourself.

Flexible payment terms

30% down payment, the remaining amount by installments upon agreement. The final 30% can be paid in the last month before the property is handed over.

Naithon Beach - 1 minute walk

Banana Beach - 5 minutes

Naiyang Beach - 7 minutes

Airport - 13 minutes

Blue Canyon Country Club - 15 minutes

UWC International School - 17 minutes

Boat Avenue - 17 minutes

Central Porto De Phuket - 17 minutes

Maikhao Beach - 20 minutes

Surin Beach - 25 minutes

Robinson Lifestyle - 25 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure