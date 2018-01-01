Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand

An ideal offer for those who dream of spending the winter in Thailand with their family and are considering a calm and comfortable area in the center of the island to live.

The residence features a large 35-meter-long swimming pool with a kids' zone, a club, a gym, a garden, a co-working area, wireless Internet, a parking, around-the-clock security and video surveillance.

Delivery date: September 2024

Features of the flats

The units are equipped with kitchen appliances, a TV, a set of curtains, towels and bed linen, as well as prepared furniture sets from the developer.

Advantages

Freehold available (there are about 100 apartments left under the foreign quota).

Installment plans are possible (35% - down payment, 65% - at the time of delivery of the project).

Location and nearby infrastructure

The main advantage of Katu is the presence of absolutely all the infrastructure for life. Residential complex of 3 buildings within a 5-10 minute drive to Andamanda Water Park, Red Mountain Golf Club, Prince of Songkhla University, international schools, shops, shopping centers, Bangkok Hospital and Patong Beach.

The property is located close to the city center and the places of interest.