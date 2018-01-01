  1. Realting.com
  Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand

Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand

About the complex

An ideal offer for those who dream of spending the winter in Thailand with their family and are considering a calm and comfortable area in the center of the island to live.

The residence features a large 35-meter-long swimming pool with a kids' zone, a club, a gym, a garden, a co-working area, wireless Internet, a parking, around-the-clock security and video surveillance.

Delivery date: September 2024

Features of the flats

The units are equipped with kitchen appliances, a TV, a set of curtains, towels and bed linen, as well as prepared furniture sets from the developer.

Advantages

Freehold available (there are about 100 apartments left under the foreign quota).

Installment plans are possible (35% - down payment, 65% - at the time of delivery of the project).

Location and nearby infrastructure

The main advantage of Katu is the presence of absolutely all the infrastructure for life. Residential complex of 3 buildings within a 5-10 minute drive to Andamanda Water Park, Red Mountain Golf Club, Prince of Songkhla University, international schools, shops, shopping centers, Bangkok Hospital and Patong Beach.

The property is located close to the city center and the places of interest.

  • Shopping mall - 5 minutes
  • Golf Club - 5 minutes
  • University - 5 minutes
  • Central Phuket - 7 minutes
  • Patong Beach - 10 minutes
Other complexes
Residential complex Arom Wongamat s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Arom Wongamat s udobnoy planirovkoy
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
€202,021
Completion date: 2024
Arom Wongamat is a new luxury skyscraper in 55 floors in Pattaya, a high-quality boutique residence. Arom Wongamat is located on the seashore in the Vognamat – region of the most desirable and rich area of Pattaya. The distance to the sea is only 50 meters, private access to the beach, large green territory, round-the-clock security. All apartments will be with design finishes, high ceilings, balconies with sliding doors, French panoramic windows, built-in furniture, equipped with modern kitchen and household appliances, European plumbing in the bathroom. Nontoxic and natural materials are used. The Arom Wongamat Pattaya condominium is equipped with a luxury infrastructure: – on the 2nd floor there is a panoramic pool through which you can go to the beach; – on the 53rd floor – 35-meter pool Infinity View Sky Pool; – on the 54th floor – Sky Jacuzzi and Aqua Fitness; – training rooms, fitness and yoga; – lounge area on different floors; – on the 55th floor – restaurant, bar, lounge area; – tropical garden and recreation areas; – children's playroom; – electronic security system; – underground parking; – round-the-clock security; – video surveillance system; – access to wi-fi and cable TV. Location – Distance to the beach line – 50 meters; – Restaurants of Russian, European and Thai cuisine – within a radius of 200 meters; – 7-eleven 24-hour supermarkets, Family mart, mini Tesco – within walking distance; – Famous restaurants Glass House, Surf & Turf Beach Club & Restaurant, Pullman Pattaya Hotel – within walking distance; – Walking-street Street in Pattaya – 4.1 km; – Paintaya Pier – Hua Hin Ferry – 4.2 km; – Distance to Utapao International Airport – 34 km. Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!
Residential complex Apartamenty klassa Luxury
Residential complex Apartamenty klassa Luxury
Phuket, Thailand
from
€522,207
Pandora Residences is a fully equipped Luxury apartment located in southern Phuket, in the famous Ravai district. The residential complex includes 14 two - and three-story apartments with an elegant interior and a well-groomed common area with a swimming pool and a sun terrace. The location on the hill surrounded by nature makes it possible to enjoy stunning views of the Andaman Sea and the mountains seen by tropical vegetation! In addition, the area is full of cafes, bars and spa centers, where every member of your family can have a good time. PLUSES OF LCD: - Large pool - Club - Parking - Garden - Bus to and from Nai Harn Beach and Yanui Beach - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Cleaning service Stunning sea views and luxurious surroundings make this project an ideal exclusive accommodation option in Phuket. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE. Legal support in the GIFT!
Residential complex Kvartira s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Residential complex Kvartira s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Phuket, Thailand
from
€123,263
Completion date: 2025
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartments on 4 floors and 22 ultra-premial villas. The complex is located in the heart of Ravai - the city of Phuket, which makes it easily accessible for various amenities in the area! The project is located in a great location, from where you can easily reach the beach, restaurants and shopping centers. The residential complex offers a unique vacation on the seashore, combining luxury and nature. The project aims to provide residents with stunning views of the beach and surroundings while maintaining a high level of privacy. EASY: - Shared pool - Club house - Public Garden - Fitness - General gym - Direct access to the beach - 24 hour security - Video surveillance 24/7 - Parking - elevator Call us! And we will certainly pick you a great option in the vastness of Thailand!
