Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex just 150 m from Patong Beach, Thailand

Pa Tong, Thailand
ID: 22125
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2393690
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Kathu
  • City
    Patong
  • Town
    Pa Tong

About the complex

Unique investment loan program up to 40% of the cost of housing.

It is a project that prioritizes the environment and good quality of life. Under the modern design concept, luxurious rhythm of living with nature through the design with the concept of sustainability that promotes the use of alternative energy and environmentally friendly decoration materials to help reduce global warming, residents can escape the hustle and bustle of nature by being able to experience the nature of the mountains and the Andaman Sea through the design of rooms and communal areas of the project that connect the building with nature. You can fully enjoy the mountains and sea. Facilities:

  • Restaurant
  • Pool Bar
  • Karaoke Room
  • Theatre Room
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Smart lock door that works between smartphone keys by using online with wireless wireless
  • Motion detection switch when someone passes by, it will automatically activate the lights in the desired spot and will turn off by itself when passing by
  • Remote signal control through a circuit camera to monitor the movement in the house 24 hours a day
  • Control electrical appliances through the application and send operation reminders on smartphones
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 150 m to Patong Beach
  • 1.8 km to Freedom Beach
  • 2 km to Central Patong
  • 2.6 km to Patong Hospital
  • 4 km to Paradise Beach
  • 6.8 km to Karon Beach
  • 11 km to Kamala Beach
  • 12 km to QSI International School
  • 16.7 km to Phuket Town
  • 35 km to Phuket International Airport

Location on the map

Pa Tong, Thailand

