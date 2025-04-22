Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex just 150 m from Patong Beach, Thailand

Unique investment loan program up to 40% of the cost of housing.

It is a project that prioritizes the environment and good quality of life. Under the modern design concept, luxurious rhythm of living with nature through the design with the concept of sustainability that promotes the use of alternative energy and environmentally friendly decoration materials to help reduce global warming, residents can escape the hustle and bustle of nature by being able to experience the nature of the mountains and the Andaman Sea through the design of rooms and communal areas of the project that connect the building with nature. You can fully enjoy the mountains and sea. Facilities:

Restaurant

Pool Bar

Karaoke Room

Theatre Room

Smart lock door that works between smartphone keys by using online with wireless wireless

Motion detection switch when someone passes by, it will automatically activate the lights in the desired spot and will turn off by itself when passing by

Remote signal control through a circuit camera to monitor the movement in the house 24 hours a day

Control electrical appliances through the application and send operation reminders on smartphones

150 m to Patong Beach

1.8 km to Freedom Beach

2 km to Central Patong

2.6 km to Patong Hospital

4 km to Paradise Beach

6.8 km to Karon Beach

11 km to Kamala Beach

12 km to QSI International School

16.7 km to Phuket Town

35 km to Phuket International Airport

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure