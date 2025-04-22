Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex just 300 m from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

The modern residential complex includes 17 villas, pedestrian paths, a fitness center, a cafe and an event space. The highest quality materials are used during construction. An important advantage is the ability to customize the layout of the house to the owner's preferences.

Theater room - 900 000 baht

Golf simulator room - 900 000 baht

Party room - 900 000 baht

Fitness room - 900 000 baht

Bedroom with bathroom - 300 000 baht

modern water purification system in the pool

video surveillance system

built-in Franke appliances

air conditioning system

electric vehicle charger

Extra opportunitiesFacilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

The management company office is located right on the territory of the complex.

Income minimum 7%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the very center of the respectable Bang Tao area and only 300 m from the beach. In the immediate vicinity there are restaurants, shops, SPA and much more.