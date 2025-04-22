  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex just 300 m from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex just 300 m from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
20
ID: 25108
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

The modern residential complex includes 17 villas, pedestrian paths, a fitness center, a cafe and an event space. The highest quality materials are used during construction. An important advantage is the ability to customize the layout of the house to the owner's preferences.

Extra opportunities
  • Theater room - 900 000 baht
  • Golf simulator room - 900 000 baht
  • Party room - 900 000 baht
  • Fitness room - 900 000 baht
  • Bedroom with bathroom - 300 000 baht
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • modern water purification system in the pool
  • video surveillance system
  • built-in Franke appliances
  • air conditioning system
  • electric vehicle charger
Advantages

The management company office is located right on the territory of the complex.

Income minimum 7%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the very center of the respectable Bang Tao area and only 300 m from the beach. In the immediate vicinity there are restaurants, shops, SPA and much more.

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Other complexes
