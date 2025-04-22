Residential complex New complex of villas with a golf club and a spa center at 900 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
Mueang Phuket, Thailand
10
ID: 25119
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2425232
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket

About the complex

The complex consists of 15 luxury villas with a panoramic view, private swimming pools, terraces, and covered parking spaces.

The project features:

  • around-the-clock security
  • golf club
  • gym
  • spa
  • kids' club
  • tennis court
  • beach clubs
  • restaurants
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near the beach, in the midst of nature.

  • Beach - 900 meters
  • Phuket International Airport - 25 minutes
  • Supermarket - 20 minutes

Location on the map

Mueang Phuket, Thailand

