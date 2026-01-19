  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Banyan Tree Beach Residences

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,59M
;
13
ID: 21837
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1006080000
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/12/2024

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Complimentary tickets to Phuket and back!*

Who it's for:
Perfect for those dreaming of a luxurious seaside life, valuing exclusivity and high-level amenities. For discerning individuals looking to invest in prestigious real estate in one of the most beautiful places on the planet.

About the location:
Located on the picturesque shores of Bang Tao Beach, in the prestigious Laguna Phuket area, the project offers stunning views of the Andaman Sea and green mountains. Here, you can enjoy seclusion while still being just 20 minutes away from Phuket International Airport.

About the project:
Banyan Tree Beach Residences is the epitome of luxury and exclusivity. The project features triplex condominiums with private pools and elevators, panoramic views from the upper floors, and premium services, including access to Banyan Tree clubs and hotels.

Infrastructure and amenities:
Beachfront, café, CCTV, fitness, garden, parking, private elevator, security, swimming pool.

Investment appeal:
The high demand for luxury residences in Phuket guarantees an increase in property value. Additional benefits include membership in The Sanctuary Club and Laguna Golf Phuket, providing exclusive access to the best facilities and services from the Banyan Tree network.

Top 3 features:

  1. Direct access to Bang Tao Beach and picturesque views of the Andaman Sea.
  2. Elite location in the prestigious Laguna Phuket area.
  3. Comprehensive services and privileges included, such as The Sanctuary Club and Laguna Golf Phuket.

*Complimentary tickets are provided with the purchase of any property with us on the island of Phuket, priced at $100,000 or more.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 292.0 – 498.0
Price per m², USD 4,861 – 9,574
Apartment price, USD 2,53M – 3,56M
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 480.0
Price per m², USD 9,816
Apartment price, USD 4,95M
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 414.0 – 938.0
Price per m², USD 5,971 – 7,798
Apartment price, USD 2,98M – 6,49M
Apartments Townhouse
Area, m² 248.0
Price per m², USD 13,049
Apartment price, USD 3,40M

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

You are viewing
