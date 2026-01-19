Residential complex Banyan Tree Beach Residences

Complimentary tickets to Phuket and back!*

Who it's for:

Perfect for those dreaming of a luxurious seaside life, valuing exclusivity and high-level amenities. For discerning individuals looking to invest in prestigious real estate in one of the most beautiful places on the planet.

About the location:

Located on the picturesque shores of Bang Tao Beach, in the prestigious Laguna Phuket area, the project offers stunning views of the Andaman Sea and green mountains. Here, you can enjoy seclusion while still being just 20 minutes away from Phuket International Airport.

About the project:

Banyan Tree Beach Residences is the epitome of luxury and exclusivity. The project features triplex condominiums with private pools and elevators, panoramic views from the upper floors, and premium services, including access to Banyan Tree clubs and hotels.

Infrastructure and amenities:

Beachfront, café, CCTV, fitness, garden, parking, private elevator, security, swimming pool.

Investment appeal:

The high demand for luxury residences in Phuket guarantees an increase in property value. Additional benefits include membership in The Sanctuary Club and Laguna Golf Phuket, providing exclusive access to the best facilities and services from the Banyan Tree network.

Top 3 features:

Direct access to Bang Tao Beach and picturesque views of the Andaman Sea. Elite location in the prestigious Laguna Phuket area. Comprehensive services and privileges included, such as The Sanctuary Club and Laguna Golf Phuket.

Fill out the form below or call us, we'll answer all your questions!

*Complimentary tickets are provided with the purchase of any property with us on the island of Phuket, priced at $100,000 or more.