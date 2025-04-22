Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a sea view 5 minutes drive away from the beaches, Patong, Phuket, Thailand

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Who it suits:
Ideal for those seeking a combination of seclusion and modern luxury in Phuket. Perfect for family vacations, long-term stays, and investment purchases.
About the location:
A prestigious location in the center of the island, just minutes…
The complex consists of 15 luxury villas with a panoramic view, private swimming pools, terraces, and covered parking spaces.
The project features:
around-the-clock security
golf club
gym
spa
kids' club
tennis court
beach clubs
restaurants
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property i…
The project in a quiet neighbourhood of Bangkok, surrounded by green areas. The building has standard and loft apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Close to shops, schools, hospitals, metro station.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Other amenities include lounge areas, lobby with artwork, spa…