Residential complex New complex of villas 12 minutes away from the international school campus and 15 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand

Our flagship property, Utopia Naiharn is conveniently located between the island’s two famous beaches, Rawai and Naiharn, and close to the photogenic Yanui Beach. This modern luxury resort features rooms with generous living space, a separate bedroom with en-suite bathroom, and a working kit…
Laguna Park 2 is a modern-style townhouse project and villa consisting of 53 residential units - 28 townhouses and 25 villas.
The project is located at: 390/1 ถน น รี สุน ทร Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand, among tropical greenery.
The project is located n…
DDA Real Estate
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's suitable for:
Ideal for those looking to combine luxurious living with convenience, ensuring magnificence and privacy. The best choice for young professionals, families, and those planning to retire in luxury.
About the location:
Located in t…