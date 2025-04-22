  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New complex of villas 12 minutes away from the international school campus and 15 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of villas 12 minutes away from the international school campus and 15 minutes from the airport, Phuket, Thailand

Thalang, Thailand
11
ID: 20026
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2377775
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang

About the complex

We offer villas with salt-water swimming pools, gardens, terraces, garages.

Ownership - freehold.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Fully equipped kitchen (hood, hob, oven, fridge)
  • Fitted wardrobes
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Phuket International Airport - 13 minutes
  • Nai Thon Beach - 13 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 17 minutes
  • Bang Tao Beach - 20 minutes
  • Layan Beach - 20 minutes

Location on the map

You are viewing
