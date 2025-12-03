  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential complex Andaman Boutique

Residential complex Andaman Boutique

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$898,199
from
$4,324/m²
;
20
Leave a request
ID: 24524
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/03/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale
  • Village
    Ban Bang Thao

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

luxurious apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao

Apartments in the Bang of Tao in pedestrian accessibility from the beach are offered to buy customers who can appreciate the luxury.

Two 6-story buildings, 48 ​​luxurious apartments, underground packing and pantries.

A unique format of living in private apartments with a personal basin within walking distance from the sea and complete access to the infrastructure andaman City.

The project is surrounded by green plants of different levels.

Each house has its own underground parking with elevators, as well as pantries in which you can store your things while your apartments are presented.

Location on the map

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex DOMINION RAWAI
Rawai, Thailand
from
$101,158
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$169,912
Residential complex Furnished apartments and villas with private swimming pools and sea view, in a quiet area near Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$239,955
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a water park and a co-working area, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$144,163
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, gym, parking and co-working area, Nai Yang, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$105,787
You are viewing
Residential complex Andaman Boutique
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$898,199
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex just 150 m from Patong Beach, Thailand
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex just 150 m from Patong Beach, Thailand
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex just 150 m from Patong Beach, Thailand
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex just 150 m from Patong Beach, Thailand
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex just 150 m from Patong Beach, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex just 150 m from Patong Beach, Thailand
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex just 150 m from Patong Beach, Thailand
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$407,049
Unique investment loan program up to 40% of the cost of housing. It is a project that prioritizes the environment and good quality of life. Under the modern design concept, luxurious rhythm of living with nature through the design with the concept of sustainability that promotes the use of a…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex CANVAS Cherng Talay
Residential complex CANVAS Cherng Talay
Residential complex CANVAS Cherng Talay
Residential complex CANVAS Cherng Talay
Residential complex CANVAS Cherng Talay
Show all Residential complex CANVAS Cherng Talay
Residential complex CANVAS Cherng Talay
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 40–105 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it suits: Perfect for families with children, investors, and those seeking long-term residence or short-term rentals. The project combines modern comfort with stunning natural surroundings, catering to a variety of lifestyle needs. Location: Located in the p…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
40.0 – 43.0
176,603 – 219,242
Apartment 2 rooms
59.0 – 105.0
282,444 – 586,660
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Modern residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$422,468
The new residential complex will consist of 7 two-storey villas, each with a private pool, garden and parking. It is possible to buy a full furniture package. Nestled among the timeless beauty of natural teak trees, these homes offer a peaceful retreat where modern elegance blends with the s…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
Phuket Real Estate Market Situation: What Has Changed and the Best Ways to Invest
15.10.2025
Phuket Real Estate Market Situation: What Has Changed and the Best Ways to Invest
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
26.08.2025
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
Show all publications