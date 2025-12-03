  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta
  4. New houses

New Houses and Villas for sale in Kuta, Indonesia

Villa SUOM
Villa SUOM
Seminyak, Indonesia
from
$260,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 71–154 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Villas in a popular tourist destination in Bali in the Canggu area. Villas with a studio layout with one or two bedrooms (80.7 - 154.1) with full finishing and turnkey furniture according to the design project. With large panoramic windows. The villas have a terrace with a swimming poo…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
71.0
220,000
Villa
87.2 – 154.1
260,000 – 320,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa 5 STORIES
Villa 5 STORIES
Legian, Indonesia
from
$400,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
The 5 STORIES residential complex is built of five villas located in the ideal area of ​​Pererenane, 800 meters from the beach. Modern 3-room villa with a spacious living area and kitchen with panoramic windows. The special feature of the villa is the spacious terrace next to the private …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
