New Houses and Villas for sale in Nusa Dua, Indonesia

Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$168,000
Finishing options Finished
A gated community in Bali's most prestigious location, Nusa Dua. Elegant one- and two-bedroom villas with private pools are nestled in a tranquil setting just 700 meters from the ocean and Geger Beach. The complex is being built on 2.36 hectares and offers 270° panoramic ocean views.
Smart Home
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$105,000
Finishing options Finished
A gated community in Bali's most prestigious location, Nusa Dua. Elegant one- and two-bedroom villas with private pools are nestled in a tranquil setting just 700 meters from the ocean and Geger Beach. The complex is being built on 2.36 hectares and offers 270° panoramic ocean views. E…
Smart Home
Villa Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$357,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Villa OCEANIQ
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$450,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 117–159 m²
2 real estate properties
Villa 80 meters from the beach. Advantages: yields up to 15% per year. Facilities: Own pool with hydromassage; The smart home system; Home theater; Wine cabinet; Storage; Washing machine; Bosch household appliances and analogues; Plumbing Grohe, Villeroy & Boch and analogues.
DDA Real Estate
Villa Green Village
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$85,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
Area 34–140 m²
5 real estate properties
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique advantage: panoramic views of the horizon and the rising sun. This is a rare spot on the map of Bali, where every day begins as a picture. The complex is located within walking distance from a secluded sandy beach.
LOYO & BONDAR
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$169,900
Finishing options Finished
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels worldwide.
Smart Home
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$90,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Presale of resort villas from 90,000 USD with shared and private pools and ocean views, from a major developer with 9 years of experience in Bali. The project is located in Nusa Dua - the most expensive and elite location in Bali, 8 minutes to Nusa Dua beach, 15 minutes to Melasti beach.
Smart Home
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$169,900
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels worldwide. The complex consists of: A hotel that in…
Smart Home
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$90,000
The year of construction 2027
Presale of resort villas from 90,000 USD with shared and private pools and ocean views, from a major developer with 9 years of experience in Bali. The project is located in Nusa Dua - the most expensive and elite location in Bali, 8 minutes to Nusa Dua beach, 15 minutes to Melasti beach, …
Smart Home
