Villa Dreamland

Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$303,000
9
ID: 27376
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Pecatu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Luxury villas in Bali (Uluvatu) - an investment in a paradise holiday and a stable income!
Full furnishings!
Flexible installments!
Rising cost 10-15% per year!

The Dreamland project offers stylish 1-3 bedroom villas with private pools, panoramic windows and thoughtful architecture. Modern villas near the beaches of Dreamland and Bingin - your chance to own property in one of the most sought-after areas of Bali!

Amenities of the complex: private pool (5×2.4 m / 6×2.5 m) at each villa, spacious terraces with a barbecue area, SPA-zone and green landscaped areas, parking and rainwater collection system, full furnishing and air conditioning

Location - prestigious district Bingin, Uluvatu:

300-500 m to Dreamland and Bingin beaches
- 2-12 minutes to cafes, restaurants, fitness clubs, yoga studios;
- Nearby golf course New Kuta, supermarkets, medical clinic;
- developed infrastructure for comfortable life and tourism.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Pecatu, Indonesia

Villa Dreamland
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$303,000
Latest News in Indonesia
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
16.07.2025
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
23.01.2024
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
Show all publications