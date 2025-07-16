Villa Dreamland

Luxury villas in Bali (Uluvatu) - an investment in a paradise holiday and a stable income!

Full furnishings!

Flexible installments!

Rising cost 10-15% per year!

The Dreamland project offers stylish 1-3 bedroom villas with private pools, panoramic windows and thoughtful architecture. Modern villas near the beaches of Dreamland and Bingin - your chance to own property in one of the most sought-after areas of Bali!

Amenities of the complex: private pool (5×2.4 m / 6×2.5 m) at each villa, spacious terraces with a barbecue area, SPA-zone and green landscaped areas, parking and rainwater collection system, full furnishing and air conditioning

Location - prestigious district Bingin, Uluvatu:

300-500 m to Dreamland and Bingin beaches

- 2-12 minutes to cafes, restaurants, fitness clubs, yoga studios;

- Nearby golf course New Kuta, supermarkets, medical clinic;

- developed infrastructure for comfortable life and tourism.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!

* The cost may vary depending on the course.