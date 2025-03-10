  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Wana Giri
  4. Villa Dream View 4

Villa Dream View 4

Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$449,000
12/05/2025
$449,000
04/09/2024
$300,000
;
11
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 21537
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Buleleng
  • Village
    Wana Giri

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Online tour

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

A stunning villa with a unique location. ROI - 11 percent. The villa is ideal for both permanent residence and investment. Up to 8 months' installments are available. Villa in a guarded quiet village. The complex is located on the territory of the largest golf club. Villa with terrace, three bedrooms, private pool, kitchen living room. Fully furnished and with new ultra-modern interior design. Villa in a guarded quiet village. The complex is located on the territory of the largest golf club. Picturesque panoramic view of green forests and beautiful ocean. 7 minutes from the spectacular Dreamland Beach. Write or call, we will answer all your questions!

Location on the map

Wana Giri, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Jungle Flower Villas
Ubud District, Indonesia
from
$280,000
Villa WHITE PALM BALI
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$355,000
Villa GARDEN VILLA
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$315,000
Villa GREEN 1
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$399,000
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite s basseynom i terrasoy
Lingk Bukit Ngandang, Indonesia
from
$150,000
You are viewing
Villa Dream View 4
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$449,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$259,000
The year of construction 2023
Sky Stars Ocean View is a modern luxury villa complex that is popular with high-income tourists. We build modern design villas with expensive and high-quality marble decoration, reliable finishing materials, expensive and comfortable furniture. Each villa has frameless panoramic glazing. Th…
Developer
Samahita Group
Leave a request
Townhouse Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom
Townhouse Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$260,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Townhouse Private pool 2 cabinets 2 bedrooms View of green landscapes Area: Building - 112 m² Price: $260,000 ($2,321 per m2) Rental income: Revenue per day: $166.8 Loading - 90% Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the facility - $150 Revenue per year taking into accoun…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa SALTY JIM GWK
Villa SALTY JIM GWK
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$630,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 284 m²
1 real estate object 1
Modern villa with developed infrastructure. Possibility of purchase with interest-free installments. ROI - 11%. Villa with sauna, yoga area, swimming pool. Fully equipped and furnished. Infrastructure: - 15 minutes to Melasti Beach - 5 minutes drive to cafes and restaurants - 3 m…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
24.06.2023
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
Show all publications