New Houses and Villas for sale in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

Lombok Timur
3
Jerowaru
3
tanjung skuie
3
Mataram
1
Search for new buildings
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite s basseynom i terrasoy
Lingk Bukit Ngandang, Indonesia
from
$150,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Villa  2 floors 2 bedrooms 10 minutes to the beach Area: Villa area - 95 m² Land - 100 m² Price: 150 000 $ ($1,579 per m²) Income from renting out a villa: Revenue per day: $200 Loading - 80% Revenue per day including load: $160 Revenue taking into account facility occupancy per year …
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
tanjung skuie, Indonesia
from
$159,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 3 bedroom Glamp villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. Its prime location within our resort, just a stone's throw from the pool and beach, makes it an excellent choice for a residence. Meticulously selected materials, including wh…
Developer
Arya Properties
Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
tanjung skuie, Indonesia
from
$99,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 2 bedroom villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. Its prime location within our resort, just a stone's throw from the pool and beach, makes it an excellent choice for a residence. Meticulously selected materials, including white st…
Developer
Arya Properties
Villa Villa project showcasing 1 bedroom glamp villa
tanjung skuie, Indonesia
from
$69,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 1 bedroom Glamp villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. Its prime location within our resort, just a stone's throw from the pool and beach, makes it an excellent choice for a residence. Meticulously selected materials, including wh…
Developer
Arya Properties
