Villa Premialnaa villa 2 Bedroom v Flower Estates Bali Freehold polnaa sobstvennost Klubnyj poselok iz 20 vill Format rezidencii i kapitalizacii Nuanu Creative City Bali

Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$500,000
BTC
5.9474005
ETH
311.7286858
USDT
494 342.2529154
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
11 1
ID: 33286
Last update: 05/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Tabanan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

📊 Premium 2-Bedroom Villa in Flower Estates, Bali

Freehold Ownership | Private Gated Community of 20 Villas | Residence & Capital Growth Format Nuanu Creative City, Bali

 

📈 Key Property Details

• Price: from 500,000 USD

• Villa size: 106 m²

• Land plot: from 265 m²

• Format: 2-Bedroom Single-Storey Private Villa

• Handover: Q1 2027

• Ownership structure: **Freehold (full land and property ownership)**

 

📍 Location & Surroundings

• Located inside Nuanu Creative City — Bali’s largest creative and lifestyle cluster

• Walking distance to schools, art spaces, restaurants and wellness centers

• Secure gated community with low-density development

• Green natural surroundings and quiet residential atmosphere

• Strong capital appreciation potential of the area

 

🏡 Villa Advantages

• Single-level layout ideal for families and long-term living

• Private garden and personal land plot

• Architecture inspired by Japanese minimalism and natural materials

• Limited number of villas in the project increases resale liquidity

• Suitable both as a private residence and long-term rental asset

 

🏗 Project Concept

• Flower Estates — a boutique residential community of only 20 villas

• Unified architectural design with a high level of privacy

• Individual landscaping for each villa

• Up to 15-year structural warranty

• Resort-residence lifestyle within the Nuanu urban ecosystem

 

💼 Purchase Terms

• Down payment: 30%

• Developer installment plan during construction

• Flexible payment schedule without bank financing

• Escrow account option available for secure transactions

 

🛡 Legal Security

• Full Freehold ownership title

• Land documents and building permits available upon request

• Transaction supported by an international real estate broker

• Transparent ownership and registration structure

 

Leave a comment and I will send floor plans and capital growth projections.

Ask all your questions
