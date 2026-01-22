Villa Premialnaa villa 2 Bedroom v Flower Estates Bali Freehold polnaa sobstvennost Klubnyj poselok iz 20 vill Format rezidencii i kapitalizacii Nuanu Creative City Bali

📊 Premium 2-Bedroom Villa in Flower Estates, Bali
Freehold Ownership | Private Gated Community of 20 Villas | Residence & Capital Growth Format Nuanu Creative City, Bali
📈 Key Property Details
• Price: from 500,000 USD
• Villa size: 106 m²
• Land plot: from 265 m²
• Format: 2-Bedroom Single-Storey Private Villa
• Handover: Q1 2027
• Ownership structure: **Freehold (full land and property ownership)**
📍 Location & Surroundings
• Located inside Nuanu Creative City — Bali’s largest creative and lifestyle cluster
• Walking distance to schools, art spaces, restaurants and wellness centers
• Secure gated community with low-density development
• Green natural surroundings and quiet residential atmosphere
• Strong capital appreciation potential of the area
🏡 Villa Advantages
• Single-level layout ideal for families and long-term living
• Private garden and personal land plot
• Architecture inspired by Japanese minimalism and natural materials
• Limited number of villas in the project increases resale liquidity
• Suitable both as a private residence and long-term rental asset
🏗 Project Concept
• Flower Estates — a boutique residential community of only 20 villas
• Unified architectural design with a high level of privacy
• Individual landscaping for each villa
• Up to 15-year structural warranty
• Resort-residence lifestyle within the Nuanu urban ecosystem
💼 Purchase Terms
• Down payment: 30%
• Developer installment plan during construction
• Flexible payment schedule without bank financing
• Escrow account option available for secure transactions
🛡 Legal Security
• Full Freehold ownership title
• Land documents and building permits available upon request
• Transaction supported by an international real estate broker
• Transparent ownership and registration structure
Leave a comment and I will send floor plans and capital growth projections.