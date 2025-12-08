  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Ubud
  4. New houses

New Houses and Villas for sale in Ubud, Indonesia

apartments
33
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa VILLA SICILIA
Villa VILLA SICILIA
Villa VILLA SICILIA
Villa VILLA SICILIA
Villa VILLA SICILIA
Show all Villa VILLA SICILIA
Villa VILLA SICILIA
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$441,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 96–507 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Unique villa in beautiful Ubud. The profitability of the villa from rental is up to 15%. Down payment — 30%. Cozy villa with designer modern renovation and furniture. There is a private swimming pool on site. The villas vary in different layouts and sizes. Ubud is the place where yo…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
96.0
285,000
Villa
180.7 – 507.3
500,000 – 1,14M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Villa na Bali v Ubude No 283
Villa Villa na Bali v Ubude No 283
Villa Villa na Bali v Ubude No 283
Villa Villa na Bali v Ubude No 283
Villa Villa na Bali v Ubude No 283
Show all Villa Villa na Bali v Ubude No 283
Villa Villa na Bali v Ubude No 283
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$329,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Villa 3 bedrooms Developed infrastructure of the district View of rice fields Pool Area: Building - 230 m² Price: 329,000 $ ( 1 430 $ per m²) Income from renting: Revenue per day: 260 $ Loading - 80% Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object -…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa Ubud Dream
Villa Ubud Dream
Villa Ubud Dream
Villa Ubud Dream
Villa Ubud Dream
Show all Villa Ubud Dream
Villa Ubud Dream
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$215,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 70–78 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Ubud Dream is a unique complex of 41 two-level villas in the heart of Ubud.Villas with designer finishes and furniture for privacy or family holidays:1 bedroom - from 78 m22 bedrooms - up to 86 m2Payment installments30% down payment50% in installments until completion of construction20% of r…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
78.0
255,000
Apartment
70.0 – 78.0
215,000 – 255,000
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
OneOne
Villa THE TWINS
Villa THE TWINS
Villa THE TWINS
Villa THE TWINS
Villa THE TWINS
Show all Villa THE TWINS
Villa THE TWINS
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$350,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 247–263 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Villa with panoramic jungle and sunset views. ROI – 17%., payback in 6 years. Annual passive income from daily rentals. Each villa has its own swimming pool. The interior design is made in Balinese style using high quality materials. THE TWINS villa is located on a hill, which provi…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa s vidom na risovye terassy
Villa s vidom na risovye terassy
Villa s vidom na risovye terassy
Villa s vidom na risovye terassy
Villa s vidom na risovye terassy
Show all Villa s vidom na risovye terassy
Villa s vidom na risovye terassy
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$330,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Villa 2 Floors 2 bedrooms Pool Terrace Spacious living room Area: Building - 183.5 m² Land - 220 m² Price: 365,000 $ (1,989 $ per m² ) Income from renting a villa: Revenue per day: 250 $ Loading - 80 % Revenue per day taking into account loading: 200 $ Revenu…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa JUNGLE FLOWER VILLAS I
Villa JUNGLE FLOWER VILLAS I
Villa JUNGLE FLOWER VILLAS I
Villa JUNGLE FLOWER VILLAS I
Villa JUNGLE FLOWER VILLAS I
Show all Villa JUNGLE FLOWER VILLAS I
Villa JUNGLE FLOWER VILLAS I
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$350,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 200 m²
1 real estate property 1
Family villa with a large area. Predicted ROI - 17%. The concept of the complex includes: - System “safe home” - Management company with experience working with children - Play area for children in each villa - Children's menu and games room in the villa restaurant - Within walkin…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa s vidom na risovye terassy
Villa s vidom na risovye terassy
Villa s vidom na risovye terassy
Villa s vidom na risovye terassy
Villa s vidom na risovye terassy
Show all Villa s vidom na risovye terassy
Villa s vidom na risovye terassy
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$150,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa Vtlla na Bali v Ubude
Villa Vtlla na Bali v Ubude
Villa Vtlla na Bali v Ubude
Villa Vtlla na Bali v Ubude
Villa Vtlla na Bali v Ubude
Show all Villa Vtlla na Bali v Ubude
Villa Vtlla na Bali v Ubude
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Villa 2 bedrooms 2 floors Infinity pool   Area: Villa area - 117 m² Plot area - 190 m²   Price: $240,000 ($2,051 per m² )   Income from renting out a villa: Revenue per day: $367 Loading - 59% Revenue per day including load: $216.53 Revenue tak…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa Villas in a SPA complex managed by Ribas Hotel Group
Villa Villas in a SPA complex managed by Ribas Hotel Group
Villa Villas in a SPA complex managed by Ribas Hotel Group
Villa Villas in a SPA complex managed by Ribas Hotel Group
Villa Villas in a SPA complex managed by Ribas Hotel Group
Show all Villa Villas in a SPA complex managed by Ribas Hotel Group
Villa Villas in a SPA complex managed by Ribas Hotel Group
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$140,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
New investment project in Bali with a guaranteed income of 8% for 3 years. Financial advantages: Annual yield - from USD 37,059 Net profit per year - from USD 18,333 ROI - 15.1% Capitalization - 22.3% Profitability is fixed in the contract. Management: Ribas Hotel Group. A uniqu…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa GREEN HAVEN
Villa GREEN HAVEN
Villa GREEN HAVEN
Villa GREEN HAVEN
Villa GREEN HAVEN
Show all Villa GREEN HAVEN
Villa GREEN HAVEN
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$209,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Villas in a SPA complex with guaranteed income under the management of Ribas Hotel Group.
Villa Villas in a SPA complex with guaranteed income under the management of Ribas Hotel Group.
Villa Villas in a SPA complex with guaranteed income under the management of Ribas Hotel Group.
Villa Villas in a SPA complex with guaranteed income under the management of Ribas Hotel Group.
Villa Villas in a SPA complex with guaranteed income under the management of Ribas Hotel Group.
Show all Villa Villas in a SPA complex with guaranteed income under the management of Ribas Hotel Group.
Villa Villas in a SPA complex with guaranteed income under the management of Ribas Hotel Group.
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$140,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
New investment project in Bali with a guaranteed income of 8% for 3 years. Financial advantages: Annual yield - from USD 37,059 Net profit per year - from USD 18,333 ROI - 15.1% Capitalization - 22.3% Profitability is fixed in the contract. Management: Ribas Hotel Group. …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa Villa na Bali v Ubude
Villa Villa na Bali v Ubude
Villa Villa na Bali v Ubude
Villa Villa na Bali v Ubude
Villa Villa na Bali v Ubude
Show all Villa Villa na Bali v Ubude
Villa Villa na Bali v Ubude
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$108,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Villa 1st floorterracepool1 bedroomArea:Building - 40 m2Price: $108,000 ($2,942 per m2)Expenses and taxes for the sale of an object are calculated individually and depend on various factors.General expenses and taxes:Notary fee 1% (shared with the buyer 50/50)Sale tax 11% (shared with the b…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Show all Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Townhouse 2 bedrooms Pool Spacious terrace Area: Building - 132.7 m² Land - 120 m² Price: 240,000 $ (1,809 $ per m² ) Income from renting a townhouse: Revenue per day: 180 $ Loading - 80 % Revenue per day taking into account loading: 144 $ Revenue taking into acc…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa LOYO Villas
Villa LOYO Villas
Villa LOYO Villas
Villa LOYO Villas
Villa LOYO Villas
Show all Villa LOYO Villas
Villa LOYO Villas
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 80–100 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Villas for sale in LOYO Villas Ubud, Bali  Luxury villas for sale in a unique complex of 5 villas - LOYO Villas Ubud, located in the heart of Bali, in Ubud. This is an ideal place to live and relax, surrounded by nature and cultural attractions. 1. Characteristics of the object One …
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Villa Villa v Ubude s vidom na risovye terassy
Villa Villa v Ubude s vidom na risovye terassy
Villa Villa v Ubude s vidom na risovye terassy
Villa Villa v Ubude s vidom na risovye terassy
Villa Villa v Ubude s vidom na risovye terassy
Show all Villa Villa v Ubude s vidom na risovye terassy
Villa Villa v Ubude s vidom na risovye terassy
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$299,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa THE CUBE
Villa THE CUBE
Villa THE CUBE
Villa THE CUBE
Villa THE CUBE
Show all Villa THE CUBE
Villa THE CUBE
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$350,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 240 m²
1 real estate property 1
Two-storey villa with panoramic views and swimming pool. ROI – 18.1%., payback in 5.5 years. Passive return on rent. Modern villa with amenities for a comfortable life and recreation, in the Ubud area. The villa also has investment attractiveness. There is constant growth on land in th…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
On the map
Realting.com
Go