s vidom na risovye terassy

Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€138,951
11
Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic brick
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
New building location
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia

