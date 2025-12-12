  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Denpasar
  4. New houses

New Houses and Villas for sale in Denpasar, Indonesia

apartments
5
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304
Villa Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304
Villa Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304
Villa Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304
Villa Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
$99,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Villa Spacious swimming pool 2 bedrooms Area: Building - 75 m² Price: 99,000 $ (1,320 $ per m²) Income from renting: Revenue per day: 125 $ Loading - 80 % Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 100 $ Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the ob…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go