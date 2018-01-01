  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Villa na Bali

Villa na Bali

Canggu, Indonesia
from
€526,118
;
Villa na Bali
1
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Villa

  • 2 Floors in the villa
  • 3 bedrooms
  • Pool
  • Room room
  • Ruftop


Area:
Land - 237 m²
Building - 280,15 m²

Price: 575,000 $ (2,053 $ per m² )

Income from renting a villa:
Loading - 85%
Revenue per day taking into account the fullness of the object - 390 $ ( 120,997 per year $)
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 104,057 $ (14%)
Payback - 5.3 years 

Income from buying and selling a villa:
Purchase price:
575 000 $ 
Sale price:
777 000 $
Profit:
202 000 $ (35%)

Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)

Conditions of ownership of real estate:
Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 29 years
Completion of construction: august 2024

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
New building location
Canggu, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
Price on request
Villa Madura Villa Resort
Canggu, Indonesia
Price on request
Villa BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€274,496
Villa ZEN ESTATE
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
€400,307
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€205,872
You are viewing
Villa na Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€526,118
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Villa BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES
Villa BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€274,496
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! New BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES villas in the popular Berava area, 350 meters from the ocean. Ultra-modern villas, from two floors with two bedrooms and a studio ( 108 sq.m. ). An interior thought out to the smallest detail. Individually, you can choose from four options. It also includes modern appliances, furniture, dishes and textiles. It offers panoramic views from the window to the picturesque nature of Bali. The best investment with a minimum initial contribution of 25%. The annual income guarantee is 13-20%. Within walking distance, social infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, supermarkets, clubs, bars. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will advise on all objects in Bali for free!  Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
€232,053
Area 221 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Samahita Group
Sky Stars Ocean View is a modern luxury villa complex that is popular with high-income tourists. We build modern design villas with expensive and high-quality marble decoration, reliable finishing materials, expensive and comfortable furniture. Each villa has frameless panoramic glazing. The glazing length is 8.5 meters, while there are no partitions. You can enjoy sea views and night bali directly from the villa. In the villas, every inch was designed to create maximum comfort - the Russian architect in the premium real estate sector worked on the project. The villas at Sky Stars Ocean View are unique. Each villa offers panoramic sea views, the night in Bali and the runway at Bali Airport. You will see planes take off and land. Against the background of this species, mountains rise with a volcano. Sky Stars Ocean View is surrounded by the best beaches in Bali. Melasti, Dreamland Beach, Balangan Beach, Nyang Nyang, Jimbaran Beach and dozens of other beaches These will be the most technological villas in Bali, with a smart home system and remote property management via mobile applications. All electrical devices at home are fed into the application. Well, you don't have to go anywhere to turn on the air conditioning or backlighting by the pool, or open the curtains in the morning and give your friends access to yours when you haven't arrived. You can also use the complex service by setting the task for your manager using a mobile application. If you are abroad, you can be quiet for your villas. All income and financial reports from the rental of real estate come to your mobile application. Convenience, security and transparency of what most investors choose. 3 Types of villas are available in the complex: - single villas (9 villas in the complex). Living space from 85 to 104 square meters.m. area of 221 square meters.m. up to 270 square meters.m. Costs of $ 249,000 - double villa (6 villas in the complex). Living space from 107 to 135 square meters.m. Land area from 275 to 283 square meters.m. Costs of $ 309,000 - Villa with three bedrooms (4 villas in the complex). Living space from 419 to 450 square meters.m. Costs $ 490,000.
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€205,872
Completion date: 2025
Townhouse  Pool 2 bedrooms Developed infrastructure of the complex  Smart home system Area: Buildings- 76 m² Land - 50 m² Price: 225,000 $ (2,960 $ per m² ) Income from renting: Loading - 85% Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object per year- 130 $ ( 40,332 $) Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 35,895 $ (11 %) Payback - 6.2 years Income from purchase and sale : Purchase price: 225 000 $ Sale price: 292 500 $  Profit : 67 500 $ (+30%) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%) Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%) Conditions of ownership of real estate: End of construction - June 2025 Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 25 years
Realting.com
Go