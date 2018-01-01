Villa na Bali

Villa
Area:
Land - 237 m²
Building - 280,15 m²
Price: 575,000 $ (2,053 $ per m² )
Income from renting a villa:
Loading - 85%
Revenue per day taking into account the fullness of the object - 390 $ ( 120,997 per year $)
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 104,057 $ (14%)
Payback - 5.3 years
Income from buying and selling a villa:
Purchase price:
575 000 $
Sale price:
777 000 $
Profit:
202 000 $ (35%)
Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)
Conditions of ownership of real estate:
Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 29 years
Completion of construction: august 2024