Villa Investment 2BD Villa in Black Sands Oasis, Bali Yield 13% per annum | Payback 7.7 years | Family format + capital growth

📊 Investment 2BD Villa in Black Sands Oasis, Bali
Yield 13% per annum | Payback 7.7 years | Family format + capital growth Nuanu, Bali
📈 Investment Metrics
• Price: 249,700 USD
• Area: 104.6 m²
• Format: 2-Bedroom Private Villa
• Estimated rental income: around 32,000 USD per year (realistic scenario)
• Payback period: 7.7 years
• Project completion: 2028
• Ownership structure: Leasehold 25–30 years
📍 Location and Demand
• Nuanu is the largest cultural and technological cluster in Bali with a master-planned development
• Ocean access — approximately 3 minutes
• Canggu — approximately 20 minutes
• Walking distance to international schools, SPA centers, fitness areas, restaurants and art spaces
• Strong demand from families and long-term residents
🏡 Villa Advantages
• Full family layout with two bedrooms
• Higher average rental rate compared to studios and 1BD units
• Suitable for long-term rentals and relocation clients
• Limited supply of 2BD villas increases liquidity
• Suitable for both personal living and passive income
🏨 Investment Model
• Professional property management
• Centralized rental program without owner involvement
• Effective for both short-term and mid-term rentals
• Balanced strategy between occupancy rate and premium rental price
🏗 Project Concept
• Black Sands Oasis is a modern residential cluster designed in desert modernism style
• High ceilings, panoramic glazing, natural materials
• Minimalist architecture with private low-density development
• Access to 35+ infrastructure facilities within Nuanu city
💼 Purchase Terms
• Down payment: 30%
• Developer installment plan: 70% during construction
• Quarterly payment schedule without bank financing
🛡 Legal Security
• Land and construction documents available upon request
• Transaction supported by an international real estate broker
• Leasehold format is a standard and secure practice for foreign investors in Bali
🏘 Other Purchase Options in the Complex
• Studios — from 120,000 USD
• 1BD Villas — from 185,000 USD
• 2BD Villas — from 249,700 USD
• 3BD Villas — from 350,000 USD
• Premium pool villas — upon request
• Ability to choose a property format based on investment budget and income strategy
Leave a comment and I will send the financial model and yield calculation.