  4. Villa Investment 2BD Villa in Black Sands Oasis, Bali Yield 13% per annum | Payback 7.7 years | Family format + capital growth

Beraban, Indonesia
from
$249,700
from
$2,387/m²
ID: 33255
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Tabanan
  • Village
    Beraban

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

📊 Investment 2BD Villa in Black Sands Oasis, Bali

Yield 13% per annum | Payback 7.7 years | Family format + capital growth Nuanu, Bali

 

📈 Investment Metrics

• Price: 249,700 USD

• Area: 104.6 m²

• Format: 2-Bedroom Private Villa

• Estimated rental income: around 32,000 USD per year (realistic scenario)

• Payback period: 7.7 years

• Project completion: 2028

• Ownership structure: Leasehold 25–30 years

 

📍 Location and Demand

• Nuanu is the largest cultural and technological cluster in Bali with a master-planned development

• Ocean access — approximately 3 minutes

• Canggu — approximately 20 minutes

• Walking distance to international schools, SPA centers, fitness areas, restaurants and art spaces

• Strong demand from families and long-term residents

 

🏡 Villa Advantages

• Full family layout with two bedrooms

• Higher average rental rate compared to studios and 1BD units

• Suitable for long-term rentals and relocation clients

• Limited supply of 2BD villas increases liquidity

• Suitable for both personal living and passive income

 

🏨 Investment Model

• Professional property management

• Centralized rental program without owner involvement

• Effective for both short-term and mid-term rentals

• Balanced strategy between occupancy rate and premium rental price

 

🏗 Project Concept

• Black Sands Oasis is a modern residential cluster designed in desert modernism style

• High ceilings, panoramic glazing, natural materials

• Minimalist architecture with private low-density development

• Access to 35+ infrastructure facilities within Nuanu city

 

💼 Purchase Terms

• Down payment: 30%

• Developer installment plan: 70% during construction

• Quarterly payment schedule without bank financing

 

🛡 Legal Security

• Land and construction documents available upon request

• Transaction supported by an international real estate broker

• Leasehold format is a standard and secure practice for foreign investors in Bali

 

🏘 Other Purchase Options in the Complex

• Studios — from 120,000 USD

• 1BD Villas — from 185,000 USD

• 2BD Villas — from 249,700 USD

• 3BD Villas — from 350,000 USD

• Premium pool villas — upon request

• Ability to choose a property format based on investment budget and income strategy

 

Leave a comment and I will send the financial model and yield calculation.

Location on the map

Beraban, Indonesia
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Video Review of villa Investment 2BD Villa in Black Sands Oasis, Bali Yield 13% per annum | Payback 7.7 years | Family format + capital growth

