Villa GARDEN VILLA

Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$330,000
02/06/2025
$330,000
10/10/2024
$315,000
01/02/2024
$300,000
13
ID: 14623
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Village
    Kerobokan Kelod

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Online tour

About the complex

Stunning villa overlooking the jungle and rice fields.

Interest-free installments up to 19% are available. Profitability from rental - 20%.

The villa is fully furnished and has designer finishes. Unique location surrounded by nature. Here you can immerse yourself in Balinese tranquility and enjoy the best place - Ubud. Private pool in the villa.

Completion date: October 2024

Developed infrastructure is located nearby.

Write or call us, we will select a property to suit your preferences. We will organize a safe transaction with the developer!

Location on the map

Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia

