Villa GARDEN VILLA

Stunning villa overlooking the jungle and rice fields.
Interest-free installments up to 19% are available. Profitability from rental - 20%.
The villa is fully furnished and has designer finishes. Unique location surrounded by nature. Here you can immerse yourself in Balinese tranquility and enjoy the best place - Ubud. Private pool in the villa.
Completion date: October 2024
Developed infrastructure is located nearby.
