Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$168,000
Finishing options Finished
A gated community in Bali's most prestigious location, Nusa Dua. Elegant one- and two-bedroom villas with private pools are nestled in a tranquil setting just 700 meters from the ocean and Geger Beach. The complex is being built on 2.36 hectares and offers 270° panoramic ocean views. E…
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Show all Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$105,000
Finishing options Finished
A gated community in Bali's most prestigious location, Nusa Dua. Elegant one- and two-bedroom villas with private pools are nestled in a tranquil setting just 700 meters from the ocean and Geger Beach. The complex is being built on 2.36 hectares and offers 270° panoramic ocean views. E…
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Serenity Village
Villa Serenity Village
Villa Serenity Village
Villa Serenity Village
Villa Serenity Village
Show all Villa Serenity Village
Villa Serenity Village
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$570,000
Number of floors 2
Your investment project is in Bali! Modern villas with smart home technology in the heart of Changu!High yield: 8-12% per annum!Installments available!Complete turnkey finish! Premium materials!Private villas with ocean views!Changu is Bali’s most sought-after area, combining tropical relaxa…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$309,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Fully furnished turnkey villa with an area of ​​193 sq.m. Payback period is 5-6 years. 5 year warranty on the object. The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Canggu. Complex amenities: - Inf…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii
Villa Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii
Villa Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii
Villa Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii
Show all Villa Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii
Villa Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$357,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Townhouse BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES
Townhouse BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES
Townhouse BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES
Townhouse BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES
Townhouse BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES
Show all Townhouse BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES
Townhouse BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$280,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 108 m²
1 real estate property 1
New BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES villas in the popular Berawa area, 350 meters from the ocean. Ultra-modern villas, two floors with two bedrooms and a studio (108 sq.m.). An interior thought out to the smallest detail. Individually, you can choose from four options. Also included are modern ap…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Show all Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$300,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate property 1
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Show all Villa AQUAMARINE III
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$620,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Area 263 m²
1 real estate property 1
Apartments with a top location close to the ocean. Payback forecast — 30% after completion of construction. The property is ideal for permanent residence and investment. Down payment — 10%. Payment in equal installments over 12 months. The apartments include designer finishes and fu…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa U Villas 1
Villa U Villas 1
Villa U Villas 1
Villa U Villas 1
Villa U Villas 1
Show all Villa U Villas 1
Villa U Villas 1
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$290,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate property 1
Luxury villas for sale in the complex U Villas PandawaInstalments: up to 12 monthsDelivery: December 2024ROI: 17%1. Description:We bring to your attention an exclusive complex of 7 double villas on the Bukit Peninsula, in the area of Uluwatu, Bali. The villas are located in a non-tourist zon…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Show all Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$290,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
VillaFirst line in the oceanOceanic basin3 bedroomsPanoramic viewArea:Building - 213 m2Price: 290,000Expenses and taxes for the sale of an object are calculated individually and depend on various factors.General expenses and taxes:Notary fee 1% (shared with the buyer 50/50)Sale tax 11% (shar…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Townhouse
Townhouse
Townhouse
Townhouse
Townhouse
Show all Townhouse
Townhouse
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$210,000
Number of floors 2
Area 75–105 m²
2 real estate properties 2
SWOI LOFT UMALAS complex of 40 premium townhouses with excellent internal infrastructure and easy access to all major locations in Bali. Townhouses - from 75 to 108 sq.m. With a fully equipped view (furniture, built-in kitchen, household appliances, plumbing, decor and landscaping, smart …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa GARDEN VILLA
Villa GARDEN VILLA
Villa GARDEN VILLA
Villa GARDEN VILLA
Villa GARDEN VILLA
Show all Villa GARDEN VILLA
Villa GARDEN VILLA
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$330,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Area 124 m²
1 real estate property 1
Stunning villa overlooking the jungle and rice fields. Interest-free installments up to 19% are available. Profitability from rental - 20%. The villa is fully furnished and has designer finishes. Unique location surrounded by nature. Here you can immerse yourself in Balinese tranquilit…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Show all Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$289,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 41–193 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Fully furnished turnkey villa with an area of ​​193 sq.m. Payback period is 5-6 years. 5 year warranty on the object. The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Canggu. Complex amenities: - Infinity p…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.0 – 68.9
119,000 – 199,000
Villa
193.4
309,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa BINGIN PALM 1 RESIDENCE
Villa BINGIN PALM 1 RESIDENCE
Villa BINGIN PALM 1 RESIDENCE
Villa BINGIN PALM 1 RESIDENCE
Villa BINGIN PALM 1 RESIDENCE
Show all Villa BINGIN PALM 1 RESIDENCE
Villa BINGIN PALM 1 RESIDENCE
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$214,327
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 57–192 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Villa with private pool. Modern villa in the popular Bingin area. The villa can have an individual interior design and landscape design. Payment - 100%. The two villas are located adjacent to each other and have a door to the courtyard between them, can be used or rented together or…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa OCEANIQ
Villa OCEANIQ
Villa OCEANIQ
Villa OCEANIQ
Villa OCEANIQ
Show all Villa OCEANIQ
Villa OCEANIQ
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$450,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 117–159 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Villa 80 meters from the beach.Advantages: yields up to 15% per year.Facilities:- Own pool with hydromassage;- The smart home system;- Home theater;- Wine cabinet;- Storage.- Washing machine;- Bosch household appliances and analogues;- Plumbing Grohe, Villeroy & Boch and analogues.Location s…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Show all Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$225,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Townhouse  Pool 2 bedrooms Developed infrastructure of the complex  Smart home system Area: Buildings- 76 m² Land - 50 m² Price: 225,000 $ (2,960 $ per m² ) Income from renting: Loading - 85% Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object per year-…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Villa Madura Villa Resort
Villa Madura Villa Resort
Villa Madura Villa Resort
Canggu, Indonesia
Price on request
The year of construction 2021
Area 200 m²
1 real estate property 1
Since 1991, we have been helping international investors build villas on Bali to the highest quality standards. You don’t have to worry about anything with Ilot Property Bali - our team will take care of all real estate investment cycles: from acquiring a land plot to building a villa and m…
Developer
Ilot Property Baly
Villa Villa na Bali
Villa Villa na Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$575,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Villa 2 Floors in the villa 3 bedrooms Pool Room room Ruftop Area: Land - 237 m² Building - 280,15 m² Price: 575,000 $ (2,053 $ per m² ) Income from renting a villa: Loading - 85% Revenue per day taking into account the fullness of the object - 390 $ ( 120,997 …
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Villa PULAU VILLAS
Villa PULAU VILLAS
Villa PULAU VILLAS
Villa PULAU VILLAS
Villa PULAU VILLAS
Show all Villa PULAU VILLAS
Villa PULAU VILLAS
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$420,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 200–300 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Premium villa for long-term living and investment. Rental yield is up to 15% per year. Villa fully finished on a turnkey basis. Own swimming pool surrounded by beautiful nature. The advantages of the acquisition are the increase in value after completion of construction by up to 25%. …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa ARIN GRIN
Villa ARIN GRIN
Villa ARIN GRIN
Villa ARIN GRIN
Villa ARIN GRIN
Show all Villa ARIN GRIN
Villa ARIN GRIN
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$545,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Townhouse PERERENAN GATE
Townhouse PERERENAN GATE
Townhouse PERERENAN GATE
Townhouse PERERENAN GATE
Townhouse PERERENAN GATE
Show all Townhouse PERERENAN GATE
Townhouse PERERENAN GATE
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$129,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with high payback. Townhouse PERERENAN GATE with passive income from daily rent. Rental income from 20% per annum. Resale from 30%. Fully furnished townhouse. With a beautiful garden, swimming pool and terrace. Infrastructure: - Beach ""Pererenan"" in 10 minutes. - Restaura…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Pandawa Dream
Villa Pandawa Dream
Villa Pandawa Dream
Villa Pandawa Dream
Villa Pandawa Dream
Show all Villa Pandawa Dream
Villa Pandawa Dream
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$188,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Area 50–87 m²
15 real estate properties 15
The Pandawa Dream project by LOYO&BONDAR is a place where luxury meets profitable investments! 1. Objects One bedroom apartments: - House area: 30,3 m² - Hallway:  3,7 m² - Bathroom: 3,4 m² - Bedroom: 9.0  m² -  Living room: 8.3 m² - Balcony: 5.9 m² Two-room apartm…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
50.0 – 87.0
188,000 – 270,000
Villa
76.0 – 87.0
220,000 – 230,000
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Villa Green Village
Villa Green Village
Villa Green Village
Villa Green Village
Villa Green Village
Show all Villa Green Village
Villa Green Village
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$85,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
Area 34–140 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique advantage: panoramic views of the horizon and the rising sun. This is a rare spot on the map of Bali, where every day begins as a picture.The complex is located within walking distance from a secluded san…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Villa Pandawa Hills
Villa Pandawa Hills
Villa Pandawa Hills
Villa Pandawa Hills
Villa Pandawa Hills
Show all Villa Pandawa Hills
Villa Pandawa Hills
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 97–125 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Pandawa HillsVillas and apartments with a unique natural landscape on the oceanWhat goes into valueFull legal supportInterior decoration and furnitureDevelopment of a business plan for the management of the object after deliveryDesign and development of project designConstruction and technic…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite Ungasan
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite Ungasan
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite Ungasan
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite Ungasan
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite Ungasan
Show all Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite Ungasan
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite Ungasan
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$135,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Show all Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$320,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate property 1
Villa two minutes from the beach. The predicted ROI is 17%. Payment: 30% + installment plan for 7 payments of 10% each%. Interest-free payments for 12 months. The ideal choice for high-yield investments! Interior decoration and furnishings are included in the price. Close to …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$259,000
The year of construction 2023
Sky Stars Ocean View is a modern luxury villa complex that is popular with high-income tourists. We build modern design villas with expensive and high-quality marble decoration, reliable finishing materials, expensive and comfortable furniture. Each villa has frameless panoramic glazing. Th…
Developer
Samahita Group
Townhouse ECOVERSE RESORT RESIDENCES
Townhouse ECOVERSE RESORT RESIDENCES
Townhouse ECOVERSE RESORT RESIDENCES
Townhouse ECOVERSE RESORT RESIDENCES
Townhouse ECOVERSE RESORT RESIDENCES
Show all Townhouse ECOVERSE RESORT RESIDENCES
Townhouse ECOVERSE RESORT RESIDENCES
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$381,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 39–383 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Townhouse with private garden and swimming pool. 30% down payment with 7 installments. Long-term lease 28+30 years. Townhouse with private garden, swimming pool, relaxation area. Ultra-modern townhouse, created with a new and comfortable layout, wider than standard townhouses. Am…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa XO Canggu
Villa XO Canggu
Villa XO Canggu
Villa XO Canggu
Villa XO Canggu
Show all Villa XO Canggu
Villa XO Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$280,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate property 1
XO Project I Canggu villas and apartments for sale in Changu, BaliLuxury villas and apartments are for sale in the unique complex XO Project I Canggu, located on the most touristic street of Changu - Batu Bolong. This complex is ideal for those who like to be at the epicenter of events and e…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Villa U VILLAS 1
Villa U VILLAS 1
Villa U VILLAS 1
Villa U VILLAS 1
Villa U VILLAS 1
Villa U VILLAS 1
Villa U VILLAS 1
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 116 m²
1 real estate property 1
Ocean view villa for investment or permanent residence on the beautiful island of Bali. The average return on the market is 15%. Rental yield up to 22%. Fully furnished villa with amenities in Bukit area. Payment terms: 30% + installments for 7 payments of 10%, interest-free payment…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE 2 Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE 2 Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE 2 Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE 2 Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE 2 Changu
Show all Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE 2 Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE 2 Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$575,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 280–348 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Developer
BREIG Property
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Show all Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$290,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 40–337 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Ultra-modern villa in a new complex overlooking the ocean. An excellent investment option with high rental yield (ROI 15-18%). The villa is designed for comfortable permanent living with full turnkey finishing. Modern “smart home” system. The best location in the most popular area of ​​Ca…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
39.7 – 40.0
124,900 – 140,000
Apartment 2 rooms
111.0
409,000
Villa
90.2 – 337.0
290,000 – 1,08M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Show all Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Jimbaran, Indonesia
from
$345,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Villa 100 meters from Jimbaran beach. ROI - 13.3%. Payback in 7.5 years. The architecture of the villa is thought out to the smallest detail for a comfortable stay. The villa is also fully furnished with a bathroom in each bedroom and a private pool. In parallel with the constructio…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE Changu
Show all Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$595,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 263–358 m²
4 real estate properties 4
The Aquamarine 1 villa complex consists of 17 spacious 3-4 bedroom villas and is located in the heart of tourist life, the ultra-popular area of ​​Canggu, Bali. The villas are located in a closed area, under 24-hour security. The distance to the ocean is only 2 minutes by transport or 7 min…
Developer
BREIG Property
Villa Melasti Dream Residence
Villa Melasti Dream Residence
Villa Melasti Dream Residence
Villa Melasti Dream Residence
Villa Melasti Dream Residence
Show all Villa Melasti Dream Residence
Villa Melasti Dream Residence
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$320,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
3 real estate properties 3
A unique opportunity to purchase a villa in the prestigious Melasti Dream Residence complex in Bali! General information: - Location: Bali, Bukit, Melasti area - Number of villas: 63 - Profitability (ROI): 17% - Rental yield: 25-30% Description of the villas: Each Melasti Drea…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Townhouse Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom
Townhouse Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom
Townhouse Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom
Townhouse Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom
Townhouse Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom
Townhouse Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$260,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Townhouse Private pool 2 cabinets 2 bedrooms View of green landscapes Area: Building - 112 m² Price: $260,000 ($2,321 per m2) Rental income: Revenue per day: $166.8 Loading - 90% Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the facility - $150 Revenue per year taking into accoun…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Townhouse Taunhaus s vysokoy okupaemostyu
Townhouse Taunhaus s vysokoy okupaemostyu
Townhouse Taunhaus s vysokoy okupaemostyu
Townhouse Taunhaus s vysokoy okupaemostyu
Townhouse Taunhaus s vysokoy okupaemostyu
Show all Townhouse Taunhaus s vysokoy okupaemostyu
Townhouse Taunhaus s vysokoy okupaemostyu
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$119,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with high return on investment. Townhouse with passive income from daily rentals. Rental income from 20% per annum. Resales from 30%. Fully furnished townhouse. With a beautiful garden, swimming pool and terrace. Infrastructure: - Beach "Pererenan" 10 minutes away. - Restaurants…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE OCEAN VIEW
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE OCEAN VIEW
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE OCEAN VIEW
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE OCEAN VIEW
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE OCEAN VIEW
Show all Townhouse TOWNHOUSE OCEAN VIEW
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE OCEAN VIEW
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$300,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Premium townhouse close to the ocean with beautiful sunset views. The rental price increases by 10—15% every year. Townhouse with a comfortable layout, private pool and terrace. High ceilings of 3.6 meters create a feeling of unique space. Furniture, equipped kitchen, built-in storage, lan…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa SUOM
Villa SUOM
Villa SUOM
Villa SUOM
Villa SUOM
Show all Villa SUOM
Villa SUOM
Seminyak, Indonesia
from
$260,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 71–154 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Villas in a popular tourist destination in Bali in the Canggu area. Villas with a studio layout with one or two bedrooms (80.7 - 154.1) with full finishing and turnkey furniture according to the design project. With large panoramic windows. The villas have a terrace with a swimming poo…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
71.0
220,000
Villa
87.2 – 154.1
260,000 – 320,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Show all Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$230,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate property 1
Luxury villas for sale in U Villas Pandawa complex Installment plan: up to 12 months Delivery: December 2024 ROI: 17% 1. Description: We present to your attention an exclusive complex of 7 double villas on the Bukit Peninsula, in the Uluwatu area, Bali. The villas are located in a n…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Townhouse SWOI BERAWA
Townhouse SWOI BERAWA
Townhouse SWOI BERAWA
Townhouse SWOI BERAWA
Townhouse SWOI BERAWA
Show all Townhouse SWOI BERAWA
Townhouse SWOI BERAWA
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$330,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 35–115 m²
2 real estate properties 2
SWOI BERAWA is a residential complex of 10 townhouses in the popular area of ​​Canggu. Townhouses with two bedrooms (105 sq.m.), with designer renovation and furniture. Also, each house has a modern “smart home” system installed. The townhouse has a private outdoor pool, where you can ret…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
35.3
150,000
Townhouse
115.0
330,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Townhouse Kompleks OASIS 3 300m do okeana
Townhouse Kompleks OASIS 3 300m do okeana
Townhouse Kompleks OASIS 3 300m do okeana
Townhouse Kompleks OASIS 3 300m do okeana
Townhouse Kompleks OASIS 3 300m do okeana
Show all Townhouse Kompleks OASIS 3 300m do okeana
Townhouse Kompleks OASIS 3 300m do okeana
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$320,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 112 m²
1 real estate property 1
Your ideal rental business in Bali! The Oasis 3 townhouse and apartment complex has a total of 22 apartments and 12 townhouses. On the 5th floor of the apartment building, guests will find an infinity pool with a 360-degree view and seating areas and a bar. The complex is located just 300 me…
Developer
BREIG Property
Villa SKY RESIDENCE
Villa SKY RESIDENCE
Villa SKY RESIDENCE
Villa SKY RESIDENCE
Villa SKY RESIDENCE
Show all Villa SKY RESIDENCE
Villa SKY RESIDENCE
Kerobokan, Indonesia
from
$390,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 183–239 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Exclusive villa with guaranteed income. Average annual profitability from real estate — 8-12%. The villa is designed according to the most modern architectural solutions, created with interior design and each villa has its own swimming pool. Ultra-modern villas on the island of Bali…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa RIVER VILLA
Villa RIVER VILLA
Villa RIVER VILLA
Villa RIVER VILLA
Villa RIVER VILLA
Show all Villa RIVER VILLA
Villa RIVER VILLA
Cemagi, Indonesia
from
$1,85M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 465 m²
1 real estate property 1
Unique villa with ocean view and rooftop pool. Rental yield - 20%. Payment terms: booking - 1%, deposit - 10%, balance payment - 90% Fully equipped villa with modern design and amenities. The house is completed and ready for occupancy. Situated in the top location next to the ocean.…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$169,900
Finishing options Finished
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels worldwide. The complex consists of: A hotel that in…
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
Price on request
The year of construction 2021
Area 350 m²
1 real estate property 1
Since 1991, we have been helping international investors build villas on Bali to the highest quality standards. You don’t have to worry about anything with Ilot Property Bali - our team will take care of all real estate investment cycles: from acquiring a land plot to building a villa and m…
Developer
Ilot Property Baly
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Show all Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$90,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Presale of resort villas from 90,000 USD with shared and private pools and ocean views, from a major developer with 9 years of experience in Bali. The project is located in Nusa Dua - the most expensive and elite location in Bali, 8 minutes to Nusa Dua beach, 15 minutes to Melasti beach, …
Agency
Smart Home
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Show all Villa
Villa
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$265,709
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 130 m²
1 real estate property 1
Unique villa with ocean views. Villa with investment attractiveness, providing rental yield of 8-10% per year. Interior design and landscape design can be individual. There is a private pool on site. Advantages: lease term - 27 years + extension for 23 years, 5-year warranty on the …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa UMALAS OASIS
Villa UMALAS OASIS
Villa UMALAS OASIS
Villa UMALAS OASIS
Villa UMALAS OASIS
Show all Villa UMALAS OASIS
Villa UMALAS OASIS
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$243,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Villa in the best area of ​​the island of Umalas. The spacious villa is designed with interior design and is fully furnished. Private pool on site. Roi 22.07%. Leasehold guaranteed renewal. 30 years + 25 years. The residential complex consists of 4 luxury townhouses and one villa. Here yo…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$169,900
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels worldwide. The complex consists of: A hotel that in…
Agency
Smart Home
Villa RED SUNSET
Villa RED SUNSET
Villa RED SUNSET
Villa RED SUNSET
Villa RED SUNSET
Show all Villa RED SUNSET
Villa RED SUNSET
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$820,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 263 m²
1 real estate property 1
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Onsider
Villa Onsider
Villa Onsider
Villa Onsider
Villa Onsider
Show all Villa Onsider
Villa Onsider
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$360,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa in Bali is an ideal investment with a yield of up to 15% per annum!Installments available!Full furnishings!Modern 3-bedroom villa Onsider in the prestigious area of Uluvatu is not just a house, but a profitable investment with high liquidity. Spacious rooms, private pool and …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Show all Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$90,000
The year of construction 2027
Presale of resort villas from 90,000 USD with shared and private pools and ocean views, from a major developer with 9 years of experience in Bali. The project is located in Nusa Dua - the most expensive and elite location in Bali, 8 minutes to Nusa Dua beach, 15 minutes to Melasti beach, …
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Dreamland
Villa Dreamland
Villa Dreamland
Villa Dreamland
Villa Dreamland
Show all Villa Dreamland
Villa Dreamland
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$303,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Luxury villas in Bali (Uluvatu) - an investment in a paradise holiday and a stable income!Full furnishings!Flexible installments!Rising cost 10-15% per year!The Dreamland project offers stylish 1-3 bedroom villas with private pools, panoramic windows and thoughtful architecture. Modern villa…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa THE SEIS VILLAS
Villa THE SEIS VILLAS
Villa THE SEIS VILLAS
Villa THE SEIS VILLAS
Villa THE SEIS VILLAS
Show all Villa THE SEIS VILLAS
Villa THE SEIS VILLAS
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$700,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 307–378 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Exclusive villa in the prosperous area of ​​Canggu. Profitability from rental: 13-20%. Increase in land value up to 15% per year. Leasehold for 30 years. The villa is built from high quality materials. Full turnkey finishing , furnished. Advantages of a villa in a top location. Vill…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa 5 STORIES
Villa 5 STORIES
Villa 5 STORIES
Villa 5 STORIES
Villa 5 STORIES
Show all Villa 5 STORIES
Villa 5 STORIES
Legian, Indonesia
from
$400,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
The 5 STORIES residential complex is built of five villas located in the ideal area of ​​Pererenane, 800 meters from the beach. Modern 3-room villa with a spacious living area and kitchen with panoramic windows. The special feature of the villa is the spacious terrace next to the private …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
