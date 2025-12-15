  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Tabanan
  4. New houses

New Houses and Villas for sale in Tabanan, Indonesia

apartments
11
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa STETSYUK DEVELOPMENT
Villa STETSYUK DEVELOPMENT
Villa STETSYUK DEVELOPMENT
Villa STETSYUK DEVELOPMENT
Villa STETSYUK DEVELOPMENT
Show all Villa STETSYUK DEVELOPMENT
Villa STETSYUK DEVELOPMENT
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
from
$225,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
On the map
Realting.com
Go