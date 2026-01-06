  1. Realting.com
New Houses and Villas for sale in Buleleng, Indonesia

Villa NEBIUS
Villa NEBIUS
Villa NEBIUS
Villa NEBIUS
Villa NEBIUS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$399,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Villa away from the noise, in a quiet location. Villa in the popular developing area of Melastie, where the average occupancy rate of 3-bedroom villas with daily rent is 67.8%. 3 bedrooms are the most popular segment in rent. High demand for 2-4 bedroom villas and lack of offers allow you to…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa GREEN DREAM UMALAS
Villa GREEN DREAM UMALAS
Villa GREEN DREAM UMALAS
Villa GREEN DREAM UMALAS
Villa GREEN DREAM UMALAS
Show all Villa GREEN DREAM UMALAS
Villa GREEN DREAM UMALAS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$290,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa GREEN 2
Villa GREEN 2
Villa GREEN 2
Villa GREEN 2
Villa GREEN 2
Show all Villa GREEN 2
Villa GREEN 2
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$438,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Villa a few minutes from the ocean. Villa in a popular area with high rental demand. 2-3 bedrooms are the most sought-after segment in rent. Villa with a modern design and is fully ready for occupancy. All amenities, including high-quality furniture, will make your life comfortable and cozy.…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa Garuda
Villa Garuda
Villa Garuda
Villa Garuda
Villa Garuda
Show all Villa Garuda
Villa Garuda
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Invest in a unique project in Bali that combines premium service and harmony with nature!Installments available!Guaranteed return of 10% per annum!Facilities: restaurants, bars, coworking, spa, pool complex, high-speed Internet, fitness center, cozy recreation areas, children's center.Locati…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa Dream View 4
Villa Dream View 4
Villa Dream View 4
Villa Dream View 4
Villa Dream View 4
Show all Villa Dream View 4
Villa Dream View 4
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$449,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
A stunning villa with a unique location. ROI - 11 percent. The villa is ideal for both permanent residence and investment. Up to 8 months' installments are available. Villa in a guarded quiet village. The complex is located on the territory of the largest golf club. Villa with terrace, three…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa GREEN 1
Villa GREEN 1
Villa GREEN 1
Villa GREEN 1
Villa GREEN 1
Show all Villa GREEN 1
Villa GREEN 1
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$399,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Apartments in the heart of Bali. Real estate growth in the area, guaranteed high yield. Demanded rental. Apartment with fully equipped furniture. Developed infrastructure and facilities: from original cafes to spas - all this is within walking distance. You do not have to travel far for shop…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa DREAM VIEW 1
Villa DREAM VIEW 1
Villa DREAM VIEW 1
Villa DREAM VIEW 1
Villa DREAM VIEW 1
Show all Villa DREAM VIEW 1
Villa DREAM VIEW 1
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$410,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Villa in a cozy and quiet area. Yield up to 15.8%. Villa with a beautiful panoramic view of green forests and the ocean. The villa complex is located on the territory of a golf club, just a minute from the breathtaking Dreamland beach. The location of the villa in a guarded area, whe…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa UBUD GREEN VIEW VILLAGE
Villa UBUD GREEN VIEW VILLAGE
Villa UBUD GREEN VIEW VILLAGE
Villa UBUD GREEN VIEW VILLAGE
Villa UBUD GREEN VIEW VILLAGE
Villa UBUD GREEN VIEW VILLAGE
Villa UBUD GREEN VIEW VILLAGE
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Villa for investment with views of the jungle and the river Rental yield: up to 14.6% per annum with a load of 80% Villa with Balinese architecture. High ceilings, swimming pool, lounge area. Date of delivery: January 2025 UBUD GREEN VIEW VILLAGE villas are located in Pejeng (Pedzheng), Ubud…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa NYANG NYANG RESIDENCE
Villa NYANG NYANG RESIDENCE
Villa NYANG NYANG RESIDENCE
Villa NYANG NYANG RESIDENCE
Villa NYANG NYANG RESIDENCE
Show all Villa NYANG NYANG RESIDENCE
Villa NYANG NYANG RESIDENCE
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$230,321
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Luxurious villa from a reliable developer. The villa is located 600 meters from the sea. Each villa NYANG NYANG RESIDENCE has a private pool and a spacious terrace where residents can relax, enjoy the sun and privacy. This creates ideal conditions for relaxation and entertainment right at …
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa Pandawa Hills Villas
Villa Pandawa Hills Villas
Villa Pandawa Hills Villas
Villa Pandawa Hills Villas
Villa Pandawa Hills Villas
Show all Villa Pandawa Hills Villas
Villa Pandawa Hills Villas
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$210,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Villas in the Pandawa Hills Villas complex with a unique natural landscape on the ocean shore. ROI from renting apartments per year: 14.3% Payment 30% + installments for 7 payments of 10%. Completion date: February, 2026. Main features: - Unique landscape; - Restaurant - Cinema …
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa AZORA VILLAS
Villa AZORA VILLAS
Villa AZORA VILLAS
Villa AZORA VILLAS
Villa AZORA VILLAS
Show all Villa AZORA VILLAS
Villa AZORA VILLAS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$315,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Cozy villa with a garden and a swimming pool. ROI 16.45% - payback 6.5 years. 85% occupancy rate of the area. Interest-free installments. Villa AZORA VILLAS is located in a quiet and peaceful place in Bali, in the most popular area of ​​Canggu. Just 10 minutes from the ocean. The vil…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa BALIWOOD
Villa BALIWOOD
Villa BALIWOOD
Villa BALIWOOD
Villa BALIWOOD
Show all Villa BALIWOOD
Villa BALIWOOD
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$700,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Area 235–310 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Spacious villa with turnkey finishing. Investment attractiveness in Bali: ROI 11-20% (310 sq. m). ROI 8-14%. (260 sq.) ROI 13-24% (332 sq.) Villa with modern interior design. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. On-site amenities: - Lounge area with swimming pool; - Garden; - Manag…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
