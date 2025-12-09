  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Lombok Timur
  4. New houses

New Houses and Villas for sale in Lombok Timur, Indonesia

Villa Villa project showcasing 1 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Villa project showcasing 1 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Villa project showcasing 1 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Villa project showcasing 1 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Villa project showcasing 1 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Villa project showcasing 1 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Villa project showcasing 1 bedroom glamp villa
tanjung skuie, Indonesia
from
$69,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 1 bedroom Glamp villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. Its prime location within our resort, just a stone's throw from the pool and beach, makes it an excellent choice for a residence. Meticulously selected materials, including wh…
Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
Show all Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
tanjung skuie, Indonesia
from
$159,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 3 bedroom Glamp villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. Its prime location within our resort, just a stone's throw from the pool and beach, makes it an excellent choice for a residence. Meticulously selected materials, including wh…
Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
Show all Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
tanjung skuie, Indonesia
from
$99,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 2 bedroom villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. Its prime location within our resort, just a stone's throw from the pool and beach, makes it an excellent choice for a residence. Meticulously selected materials, including white st…
