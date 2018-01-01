  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Taunhaus s basseynom

Taunhaus s basseynom

Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€219,597
;
12
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Townhouse

  • 2 bedrooms
  • Pool
  • Spacious terrace


Area:
Building - 132.7 m²
Land - 120 m²

Price: 240,000 $ (1,809 $ per m² )

Income from renting a townhouse:
Revenue per day: 180 $
Loading - 80 %
Revenue per day taking into account loading: 144 $
Revenue taking into account the loading of the object per year - 52,560 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 36,223 $ (15.9 %)
Payback - 6.6 years

Income from purchase and sale :
Purchase price:
240 000 $
Sale price:
305 210 $
Profit:
65 210 $ (27 %)

Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)

Conditions of ownership of real estate:
End of construction: 2 quarter 2024
Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 26 years + 25 years

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Business class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
New building location
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa LYVIN BINGIN VILLAS
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
€662,451
Villa 2BR + pool, Denpasar, Bali. Off-plan.
Padangsambian, Indonesia
from
€82,349
Cottage village TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU
Bukit, Indonesia
from
€228,747
Villa Villa na Bali v Ubude No 283
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€301,031
Villa Villa na Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€526,118
You are viewing
Taunhaus s basseynom
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€219,597
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Villa PARQ FAMILY
Villa PARQ FAMILY
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€139,078
Completion date: 2025
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Family villas on the stunning island of Bali in a cultural and developing capital with the picturesque nature of Ubuda. The villas are surrounded by tropical jungle, over a large area of 8,000 sq.m. There is everything you need for the development of your child: from creative studios to the Olympic pool and tennis court. The villas are rented with complete finished design repairs and furniture. Each villa has its own pool. The increase in value in the next 3-4 years by 30%. Ideal for accommodation or rental with an annual income of 15%. The complex has a very rich infrastructure for children and adults: - Dance, vocal, art studios. - Restaurants, cafes, fitness, yoga, beauty studio, coworking. - Tennis court, pool, basketball court, volleyball. The area is very developed by social infrastructure and educational institutions. Villas are in demand for daily rent. In a month, earnings are about 2500 $. Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the purchase of an apartment. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Cottage village Happiness in Ubud, next to Parq U
Cottage village Happiness in Ubud, next to Parq U
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€82,349
Completion date: 2024
Developer: ERA INVEST GROUP
Villa from the developer in a gated community in Ubud, Bali🇮🇩 The wonderful climate, long beautiful beaches, the unique culture of the island, the beauty of the buildings and nature attract visitors all year round. Many people come here for permanent residence. There are several types of real estate for sale in the cottage settlement: - apartments - townhouses 100 m2 - villas 150 m2 - villas on individual projects The cottage village is located next to Parq Ubud, which means that within walking distance (2 minutes) you will have more than 8 restaurants, a co-working space, a gym, and regular cultural events at your disposal. The construction is carried out by a team of professionals in compliance with European standards, including waterproofing of the foundation and walls. Real estate is now in very high demand, prices have not yet risen, but this is a matter of six months - several years. Now there is a unique opportunity to make x2 - x3 on real estate investments in this beautiful place. The villa can be resold after construction is completed or rented out, receiving 23% per annum. The villa is transferred to the owner with a full finish and plumbing, landscape design elements, and planted plants. Furniture and appliances are available by agreement. Villas are rented out by a professional management company. Any form of payment. Remote transaction is possible.
Villa Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii
Villa Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
from
€326,650
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Oceaniq
Villa  System "Smart house" 2 Floors 1 bedroom Area: Villa area - 117 m² Land - 150 m² Price: 357,000 $ ( 3 057 $ per m²) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%) Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%) Conditions of ownership of real estate: Completion of construction: october 2025. Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 26 years + extension  
Realting.com
Go