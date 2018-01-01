Taunhaus s basseynom

Wana Giri, Indonesia

from €139,078

Completion date: 2025

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Family villas on the stunning island of Bali in a cultural and developing capital with the picturesque nature of Ubuda. The villas are surrounded by tropical jungle, over a large area of 8,000 sq.m. There is everything you need for the development of your child: from creative studios to the Olympic pool and tennis court. The villas are rented with complete finished design repairs and furniture. Each villa has its own pool. The increase in value in the next 3-4 years by 30%. Ideal for accommodation or rental with an annual income of 15%. The complex has a very rich infrastructure for children and adults: - Dance, vocal, art studios. - Restaurants, cafes, fitness, yoga, beauty studio, coworking. - Tennis court, pool, basketball court, volleyball. The area is very developed by social infrastructure and educational institutions. Villas are in demand for daily rent. In a month, earnings are about 2500 $. Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the purchase of an apartment. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.