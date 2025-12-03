  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta Selatan
  4. New houses

New Houses and Villas for sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

Nusa Dua
9
Jimbaran
1
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$168,000
Finishing options Finished
A gated community in Bali's most prestigious location, Nusa Dua. Elegant one- and two-bedroom villas with private pools are nestled in a tranquil setting just 700 meters from the ocean and Geger Beach. The complex is being built on 2.36 hectares and offers 270° panoramic ocean views. E…
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Show all Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$105,000
Finishing options Finished
A gated community in Bali's most prestigious location, Nusa Dua. Elegant one- and two-bedroom villas with private pools are nestled in a tranquil setting just 700 meters from the ocean and Geger Beach. The complex is being built on 2.36 hectares and offers 270° panoramic ocean views. E…
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii
Villa Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii
Villa Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii
Villa Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii
Villa Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii
Show all Villa Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii
Villa Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$357,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
John TaylorJohn Taylor
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Show all Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$300,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate property 1
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Villa U Villas 1
Villa U Villas 1
Villa U Villas 1
Villa U Villas 1
Villa U Villas 1
Show all Villa U Villas 1
Villa U Villas 1
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$290,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate property 1
Luxury villas for sale in the complex U Villas PandawaInstalments: up to 12 monthsDelivery: December 2024ROI: 17%1. Description:We bring to your attention an exclusive complex of 7 double villas on the Bukit Peninsula, in the area of Uluwatu, Bali. The villas are located in a non-tourist zon…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Villa BINGIN PALM 1 RESIDENCE
Villa BINGIN PALM 1 RESIDENCE
Villa BINGIN PALM 1 RESIDENCE
Villa BINGIN PALM 1 RESIDENCE
Villa BINGIN PALM 1 RESIDENCE
Show all Villa BINGIN PALM 1 RESIDENCE
Villa BINGIN PALM 1 RESIDENCE
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$214,327
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 57–192 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Villa with private pool. Modern villa in the popular Bingin area. The villa can have an individual interior design and landscape design. Payment - 100%. The two villas are located adjacent to each other and have a door to the courtyard between them, can be used or rented together or…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa OCEANIQ
Villa OCEANIQ
Villa OCEANIQ
Villa OCEANIQ
Villa OCEANIQ
Show all Villa OCEANIQ
Villa OCEANIQ
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$450,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 117–159 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Villa 80 meters from the beach.Advantages: yields up to 15% per year.Facilities:- Own pool with hydromassage;- The smart home system;- Home theater;- Wine cabinet;- Storage.- Washing machine;- Bosch household appliances and analogues;- Plumbing Grohe, Villeroy & Boch and analogues.Location s…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa PULAU VILLAS
Villa PULAU VILLAS
Villa PULAU VILLAS
Villa PULAU VILLAS
Villa PULAU VILLAS
Show all Villa PULAU VILLAS
Villa PULAU VILLAS
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$420,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 200–300 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Premium villa for long-term living and investment. Rental yield is up to 15% per year. Villa fully finished on a turnkey basis. Own swimming pool surrounded by beautiful nature. The advantages of the acquisition are the increase in value after completion of construction by up to 25%. …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa ARIN GRIN
Villa ARIN GRIN
Villa ARIN GRIN
Villa ARIN GRIN
Villa ARIN GRIN
Show all Villa ARIN GRIN
Villa ARIN GRIN
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$545,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Pandawa Dream
Villa Pandawa Dream
Villa Pandawa Dream
Villa Pandawa Dream
Villa Pandawa Dream
Show all Villa Pandawa Dream
Villa Pandawa Dream
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$188,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Area 50–87 m²
15 real estate properties 15
The Pandawa Dream project by LOYO&BONDAR is a place where luxury meets profitable investments! 1. Objects One bedroom apartments: - House area: 30,3 m² - Hallway:  3,7 m² - Bathroom: 3,4 m² - Bedroom: 9.0  m² -  Living room: 8.3 m² - Balcony: 5.9 m² Two-room apartm…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
50.0 – 87.0
188,000 – 270,000
Villa
76.0 – 87.0
220,000 – 230,000
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Villa Green Village
Villa Green Village
Villa Green Village
Villa Green Village
Villa Green Village
Show all Villa Green Village
Villa Green Village
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$85,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
Area 34–140 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique advantage: panoramic views of the horizon and the rising sun. This is a rare spot on the map of Bali, where every day begins as a picture.The complex is located within walking distance from a secluded san…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Villa Pandawa Hills
Villa Pandawa Hills
Villa Pandawa Hills
Villa Pandawa Hills
Villa Pandawa Hills
Show all Villa Pandawa Hills
Villa Pandawa Hills
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 97–125 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Pandawa HillsVillas and apartments with a unique natural landscape on the oceanWhat goes into valueFull legal supportInterior decoration and furnitureDevelopment of a business plan for the management of the object after deliveryDesign and development of project designConstruction and technic…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite Ungasan
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite Ungasan
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite Ungasan
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite Ungasan
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite Ungasan
Show all Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite Ungasan
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite Ungasan
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$135,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Show all Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$320,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate property 1
Villa two minutes from the beach. The predicted ROI is 17%. Payment: 30% + installment plan for 7 payments of 10% each%. Interest-free payments for 12 months. The ideal choice for high-yield investments! Interior decoration and furnishings are included in the price. Close to …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$259,000
The year of construction 2023
Sky Stars Ocean View is a modern luxury villa complex that is popular with high-income tourists. We build modern design villas with expensive and high-quality marble decoration, reliable finishing materials, expensive and comfortable furniture. Each villa has frameless panoramic glazing. Th…
Developer
Samahita Group
Villa U VILLAS 1
Villa U VILLAS 1
Villa U VILLAS 1
Villa U VILLAS 1
Villa U VILLAS 1
Villa U VILLAS 1
Villa U VILLAS 1
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 116 m²
1 real estate property 1
Ocean view villa for investment or permanent residence on the beautiful island of Bali. The average return on the market is 15%. Rental yield up to 22%. Fully furnished villa with amenities in Bukit area. Payment terms: 30% + installments for 7 payments of 10%, interest-free payment…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Show all Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Jimbaran, Indonesia
from
$345,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Villa 100 meters from Jimbaran beach. ROI - 13.3%. Payback in 7.5 years. The architecture of the villa is thought out to the smallest detail for a comfortable stay. The villa is also fully furnished with a bathroom in each bedroom and a private pool. In parallel with the constructio…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Melasti Dream Residence
Villa Melasti Dream Residence
Villa Melasti Dream Residence
Villa Melasti Dream Residence
Villa Melasti Dream Residence
Show all Villa Melasti Dream Residence
Villa Melasti Dream Residence
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$320,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
3 real estate properties 3
A unique opportunity to purchase a villa in the prestigious Melasti Dream Residence complex in Bali! General information: - Location: Bali, Bukit, Melasti area - Number of villas: 63 - Profitability (ROI): 17% - Rental yield: 25-30% Description of the villas: Each Melasti Drea…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE OCEAN VIEW
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE OCEAN VIEW
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE OCEAN VIEW
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE OCEAN VIEW
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE OCEAN VIEW
Show all Townhouse TOWNHOUSE OCEAN VIEW
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE OCEAN VIEW
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$300,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Premium townhouse close to the ocean with beautiful sunset views. The rental price increases by 10—15% every year. Townhouse with a comfortable layout, private pool and terrace. High ceilings of 3.6 meters create a feeling of unique space. Furniture, equipped kitchen, built-in storage, lan…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Show all Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$230,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate property 1
Luxury villas for sale in U Villas Pandawa complex Installment plan: up to 12 months Delivery: December 2024 ROI: 17% 1. Description: We present to your attention an exclusive complex of 7 double villas on the Bukit Peninsula, in the Uluwatu area, Bali. The villas are located in a n…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$169,900
Finishing options Finished
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels worldwide. The complex consists of: A hotel that in…
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Show all Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$90,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Presale of resort villas from 90,000 USD with shared and private pools and ocean views, from a major developer with 9 years of experience in Bali. The project is located in Nusa Dua - the most expensive and elite location in Bali, 8 minutes to Nusa Dua beach, 15 minutes to Melasti beach, …
Agency
Smart Home
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Show all Villa
Villa
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$265,709
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 130 m²
1 real estate property 1
Unique villa with ocean views. Villa with investment attractiveness, providing rental yield of 8-10% per year. Interior design and landscape design can be individual. There is a private pool on site. Advantages: lease term - 27 years + extension for 23 years, 5-year warranty on the …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$169,900
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels worldwide. The complex consists of: A hotel that in…
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Onsider
Villa Onsider
Villa Onsider
Villa Onsider
Villa Onsider
Show all Villa Onsider
Villa Onsider
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$360,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa in Bali is an ideal investment with a yield of up to 15% per annum!Installments available!Full furnishings!Modern 3-bedroom villa Onsider in the prestigious area of Uluvatu is not just a house, but a profitable investment with high liquidity. Spacious rooms, private pool and …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Show all Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$90,000
The year of construction 2027
Presale of resort villas from 90,000 USD with shared and private pools and ocean views, from a major developer with 9 years of experience in Bali. The project is located in Nusa Dua - the most expensive and elite location in Bali, 8 minutes to Nusa Dua beach, 15 minutes to Melasti beach, …
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Dreamland
Villa Dreamland
Villa Dreamland
Villa Dreamland
Villa Dreamland
Show all Villa Dreamland
Villa Dreamland
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$303,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Luxury villas in Bali (Uluvatu) - an investment in a paradise holiday and a stable income!Full furnishings!Flexible installments!Rising cost 10-15% per year!The Dreamland project offers stylish 1-3 bedroom villas with private pools, panoramic windows and thoughtful architecture. Modern villa…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Realting.com
Go