New Houses and Villas for sale in North Kuta, Indonesia

Canggu
16
Villa Serenity Village
Villa Serenity Village
Villa Serenity Village
Villa Serenity Village
Villa Serenity Village
Villa Serenity Village
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$570,000
Number of floors 2
Your investment project is in Bali! Modern villas with smart home technology in the heart of Changu!High yield: 8-12% per annum!Installments available!Complete turnkey finish! Premium materials!Private villas with ocean views!Changu is Bali's most sought-after area, combining tropical relaxa…
DDA Real Estate
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$309,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Fully furnished turnkey villa with an area of ​​193 sq.m. Payback period is 5-6 years. 5 year warranty on the object. The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Canggu. Complex amenities: - Inf…
DDA Real Estate
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$620,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Area 263 m²
1 real estate property
Apartments with a top location close to the ocean. Payback forecast — 30% after completion of construction. The property is ideal for permanent residence and investment. Down payment — 10%. Payment in equal installments over 12 months. The apartments include designer finishes and fu…
DDA Real Estate
Karon PhuketKaron Phuket
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$290,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
VillaFirst line in the oceanOceanic basin3 bedroomsPanoramic viewArea:Building - 213 m2Price: 290,000Expenses and taxes for the sale of an object are calculated individually and depend on various factors.General expenses and taxes:Notary fee 1% (shared with the buyer 50/50)Sale tax 11% (shar…
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Townhouse
Townhouse
Townhouse
Townhouse
Townhouse
Townhouse
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$210,000
Number of floors 2
Area 75–105 m²
2 real estate properties
SWOI LOFT UMALAS complex of 40 premium townhouses with excellent internal infrastructure and easy access to all major locations in Bali. Townhouses - from 75 to 108 sq.m. With a fully equipped view (furniture, built-in kitchen, household appliances, plumbing, decor and landscaping, smart …
DDA Real Estate
Villa GARDEN VILLA
Villa GARDEN VILLA
Villa GARDEN VILLA
Villa GARDEN VILLA
Villa GARDEN VILLA
Villa GARDEN VILLA
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$330,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Area 124 m²
1 real estate property
Stunning villa overlooking the jungle and rice fields. Interest-free installments up to 19% are available. Profitability from rental - 20%. The villa is fully furnished and has designer finishes. Unique location surrounded by nature. Here you can immerse yourself in Balinese tranquilit…
DDA Real Estate
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$289,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 41–193 m²
4 real estate properties
Fully furnished turnkey villa with an area of ​​193 sq.m. Payback period is 5-6 years. 5 year warranty on the object. The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Canggu. Complex amenities: - Infinity p…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.0 – 68.9
119,000 – 199,000
Villa
193.4
309,000
DDA Real Estate
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$225,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Townhouse  Pool 2 bedrooms Developed infrastructure of the complex  Smart home system Area: Buildings- 76 m² Land - 50 m² Price: 225,000 $ (2,960 $ per m² ) Income from renting: Loading - 85% Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object per year-…
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Villa Madura Villa Resort
Villa Madura Villa Resort
Villa Madura Villa Resort
Canggu, Indonesia
Price on request
The year of construction 2021
Area 200 m²
1 real estate property
Since 1991, we have been helping international investors build villas on Bali to the highest quality standards. You don't have to worry about anything with Ilot Property Bali - our team will take care of all real estate investment cycles: from acquiring a land plot to building a villa and m…
Ilot Property Baly
Villa Villa na Bali
Villa Villa na Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$575,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Villa 2 Floors in the villa 3 bedrooms Pool Room room Ruftop Area: Land - 237 m² Building - 280,15 m² Price: 575,000 $ (2,053 $ per m² ) Income from renting a villa: Loading - 85% Revenue per day taking into account the fullness of the object - 390 $ ( 120,997 …
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Villa XO Canggu
Villa XO Canggu
Villa XO Canggu
Villa XO Canggu
Villa XO Canggu
Villa XO Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$280,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate property
XO Project I Canggu villas and apartments for sale in Changu, BaliLuxury villas and apartments are for sale in the unique complex XO Project I Canggu, located on the most touristic street of Changu - Batu Bolong. This complex is ideal for those who like to be at the epicenter of events and e…
LOYO & BONDAR
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE 2 Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE 2 Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE 2 Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE 2 Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE 2 Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE 2 Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$575,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 280–348 m²
4 real estate properties
BREIG Property
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$290,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 40–337 m²
7 real estate properties
Ultra-modern villa in a new complex overlooking the ocean. An excellent investment option with high rental yield (ROI 15-18%). The villa is designed for comfortable permanent living with full turnkey finishing. Modern "smart home
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
39.7 – 40.0
124,900 – 140,000
Apartment 2 rooms
111.0
409,000
Villa
90.2 – 337.0
290,000 – 1,08M
DDA Real Estate
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$595,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 263–358 m²
4 real estate properties 4
The Aquamarine 1 villa complex consists of 17 spacious 3-4 bedroom villas and is located in the heart of tourist life, the ultra-popular area of ​​Canggu, Bali. The villas are located in a closed area, under 24-hour security. The distance to the ocean is only 2 minutes by transport or 7 min…
BREIG Property
Townhouse Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom
Townhouse Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom
Townhouse Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom
Townhouse Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom
Townhouse Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom
Townhouse Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$260,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Townhouse Private pool 2 cabinets 2 bedrooms View of green landscapes Area: Building - 112 m² Price: $260,000 ($2,321 per m2) Rental income: Revenue per day: $166.8 Loading - 90% Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the facility - $150 Revenue per year taking into accoun…
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Townhouse SWOI BERAWA
Townhouse SWOI BERAWA
Townhouse SWOI BERAWA
Townhouse SWOI BERAWA
Townhouse SWOI BERAWA
Townhouse SWOI BERAWA
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$330,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 35–115 m²
2 real estate properties 2
SWOI BERAWA is a residential complex of 10 townhouses in the popular area of ​​Canggu. Townhouses with two bedrooms (105 sq.m.), with designer renovation and furniture. Also, each house has a modern “smart home” system installed. The townhouse has a private outdoor pool, where you can ret…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
35.3
150,000
Townhouse
115.0
330,000
DDA Real Estate
Townhouse Kompleks OASIS 3 300m do okeana
Townhouse Kompleks OASIS 3 300m do okeana
Townhouse Kompleks OASIS 3 300m do okeana
Townhouse Kompleks OASIS 3 300m do okeana
Townhouse Kompleks OASIS 3 300m do okeana
Townhouse Kompleks OASIS 3 300m do okeana
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$320,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 112 m²
1 real estate property 1
Your ideal rental business in Bali! The Oasis 3 townhouse and apartment complex has a total of 22 apartments and 12 townhouses. On the 5th floor of the apartment building, guests will find an infinity pool with a 360-degree view and seating areas and a bar. The complex is located just 300 me…
BREIG Property
Villa SKY RESIDENCE
Villa SKY RESIDENCE
Villa SKY RESIDENCE
Villa SKY RESIDENCE
Villa SKY RESIDENCE
Villa SKY RESIDENCE
Kerobokan, Indonesia
from
$390,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 183–239 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Exclusive villa with guaranteed income. Average annual profitability from real estate — 8-12%. The villa is designed according to the most modern architectural solutions, created with interior design and each villa has its own swimming pool. Ultra-modern villas on the island of Bali…
DDA Real Estate
Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
Price on request
The year of construction 2021
Area 350 m²
1 real estate property 1
Since 1991, we have been helping international investors build villas on Bali to the highest quality standards. You don’t have to worry about anything with Ilot Property Bali - our team will take care of all real estate investment cycles: from acquiring a land plot to building a villa and m…
Ilot Property Baly
Villa UMALAS OASIS
Villa UMALAS OASIS
Villa UMALAS OASIS
Villa UMALAS OASIS
Villa UMALAS OASIS
Villa UMALAS OASIS
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$243,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Villa in the best area of ​​the island of Umalas. The spacious villa is designed with interior design and is fully furnished. Private pool on site. Roi 22.07%. Leasehold guaranteed renewal. 30 years + 25 years. The residential complex consists of 4 luxury townhouses and one villa. Here yo…
DDA Real Estate
Villa RED SUNSET
Villa RED SUNSET
Villa RED SUNSET
Villa RED SUNSET
Villa RED SUNSET
Villa RED SUNSET
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$820,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 263 m²
1 real estate property 1
DDA Real Estate
Villa THE SEIS VILLAS
Villa THE SEIS VILLAS
Villa THE SEIS VILLAS
Villa THE SEIS VILLAS
Villa THE SEIS VILLAS
Villa THE SEIS VILLAS
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$700,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 307–378 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Exclusive villa in the prosperous area of ​​Canggu. Profitability from rental: 13-20%. Increase in land value up to 15% per year. Leasehold for 30 years. The villa is built from high quality materials. Full turnkey finishing , furnished. Advantages of a villa in a top location. Vill…
DDA Real Estate
