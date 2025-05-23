  1. Realting.com
Villa Cube VIlla

Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$400,000
;
32
ID: 26111
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • House leased

About the complex

Русский Русский

Unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa with panoramic views of nature and high-quality finishes in Bali!
CONCRETE CUBE VILLA is a modern project that creates unique values for the Client, the villa combines eco-friendly design solutions, energy-efficient materials with technologies and high quality standards.
Facilities: private bassin, garden, terrace, barbecue area, air conditioning system, high-speed Wi-Fi, crooked-day security.
Location:
- within walking distance there are shops, cafes, schools, spa centers;
20 minutes to the beach by bike or car;
The international airport is about 30 km away.
Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

Realting.com
