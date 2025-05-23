Villa Cube VIlla

Unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa with panoramic views of nature and high-quality finishes in Bali!
CONCRETE CUBE VILLA is a modern project that creates unique values for the Client, the villa combines eco-friendly design solutions, energy-efficient materials with technologies and high quality standards.
Facilities: private bassin, garden, terrace, barbecue area, air conditioning system, high-speed Wi-Fi, crooked-day security.
Location:
- within walking distance there are shops, cafes, schools, spa centers;
20 minutes to the beach by bike or car;
The international airport is about 30 km away.
Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.