  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta Selatan
  4. Townhouse Apartamenty na Bali 75 m ot 150 000 Dohod ot 10 Ogranicennoe predlozenie Desa Harmonis 2

Townhouse Apartamenty na Bali 75 m ot 150 000 Dohod ot 10 Ogranicennoe predlozenie Desa Harmonis 2

Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$150,000
from
$2,000/m²
BTC
1.7842201
ETH
93.5186057
USDT
148 302.6758746
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
15 1
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 33301
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Pecatu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Apartments in Bali 75 m² from 150,000 $Yield from 10%Limited Offer Desa Harmonis 2

📈 Key Property Details

• Price: from 150,000 USD

• Area: 75 m²

• Format: Apartments for rental income and personal use

• Handover: 2026

• Ownership structure: Leasehold

• Project developer: Harmonis Development

 

📍 Location

• South Bali — one of the most demanded and fast-growing areas of the island

• Close to popular beaches and tourist destinations

• Convenient transport accessibility

• Developed infrastructure for living and leisure

• Stable year-round tourist flow

 

 🏡 Apartment Advantages

• Optimal size for both rental and comfortable living

• High resale liquidity

• Suitable for short-term and mid-term rentals

• Low maintenance costs

• Universal format for a first investment property in Bali

 

🏗 Project Concept

• Desa Harmonis 2 — a modern boutique residential complex

• Functional layouts and contemporary architecture

• Rental management model available

• Located in a developing area with strong capital growth potential

 

💼 Purchase Terms

• Down payment from 30%

• Developer installment plan during construction

• Flexible payment schedule

• Full payment option with discount

 

🛡 Legal Security

• Land and construction documents available upon request

• Transparent transaction structure

• Escrow account option for secure payments

• Transaction supported by an international real estate broker

 

🏘 Other Options in the Complex

• Apartments 75 m² — from 150,000 USD

• Apartments with guaranteed 10% yield — from 160,000 USD

• Ability to select a property based on investment strategy and budget

Leave a comment and I will send the financial model and yield calculation.

Location on the map

Pecatu, Indonesia
Food & Drink
Leisure

Video Review of townhouse Apartamenty na Bali 75 m ot 150 000 Dohod ot 10 Ogranicennoe predlozenie Desa Harmonis 2

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa NEBIUS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$399,000
Villa s vidom na okean
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$290,000
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite s basseynom i terrasoy
Lingk Bukit Ngandang, Indonesia
from
$150,000
Townhouse Kompleks OASIS 3 300m do okeana
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$320,000
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$300,000
You are viewing
Townhouse Apartamenty na Bali 75 m ot 150 000 Dohod ot 10 Ogranicennoe predlozenie Desa Harmonis 2
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$150,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Show all Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Townhouse 2 bedrooms Pool Spacious terrace Area: Building - 132.7 m² Land - 120 m² Price: 240,000 $ (1,809 $ per m² ) Income from renting a townhouse: Revenue per day: 180 $ Loading - 80 % Revenue per day taking into account loading: 144 $ Revenue taking into acc…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$490,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304
Villa Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304
Villa Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304
Villa Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304
Villa Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
$99,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Villa Spacious swimming pool 2 bedrooms Area: Building - 75 m² Price: 99,000 $ (1,320 $ per m²) Income from renting: Revenue per day: 125 $ Loading - 80 % Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 100 $ Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the ob…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
Ready-Made Hotel Business on Bali: Why Investors Are Betting on Already Operating Objects
22.01.2026
Ready-Made Hotel Business on Bali: Why Investors Are Betting on Already Operating Objects
Why Ubud Is the New Gem of Bali
30.12.2025
Why Ubud Is the New Gem of Bali
How $1.3 Trillion in Demand Is Turning Wellness Resorts into Bali’s Most Attractive Real Estate Investment
24.12.2025
How $1.3 Trillion in Demand Is Turning Wellness Resorts into Bali’s Most Attractive Real Estate Investment
7 Mistakes to Avoid when Investing in Bali Real Estate
16.12.2025
7 Mistakes to Avoid when Investing in Bali Real Estate
Seasons on the Tropical Island of Bali: When to Go for the Perfect Vacation
08.12.2025
Seasons on the Tropical Island of Bali: When to Go for the Perfect Vacation
Black Friday in Bali: Villas From a Famous Developer with a 30% Discount
30.10.2025
Black Friday in Bali: Villas From a Famous Developer with a 30% Discount
Healthcare in Bali: Prices, Insurance, and Clinics for Tourists and Expats
02.09.2025
Healthcare in Bali: Prices, Insurance, and Clinics for Tourists and Expats
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
16.07.2025
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
Show all publications