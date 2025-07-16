Exclusive villa in Bali is an ideal investment with a yield of up to 15% per annum!

Installments available!

Full furnishings!

Modern 3-bedroom villa Onsider in the prestigious area of Uluvatu is not just a house, but a profitable investment with high liquidity. Spacious rooms, private pool and stylish design make it attractive for both living and renting.

Key advantages: private pool + terrace with barbecue area (~41 m2), rofttop terrace with panoramic views, air conditioning, household appliances, satellite TV, video surveillance 24/7, parking.

Location:

2-6 minutes walk to the top beaches: Bingin, Dreamland, Padang Padang;

- near cafes, restaurants, SPA, fitness studio (2-10 minutes);

Golf club New Kuta – 11 minutes, supermarkets, schools, clinics.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!

* The cost may vary depending on the course.