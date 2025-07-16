  1. Realting.com
Villa Onsider

Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$360,000
;
19
ID: 27377
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Pecatu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Exclusive villa in Bali is an ideal investment with a yield of up to 15% per annum!
Installments available!
Full furnishings!

Modern 3-bedroom villa Onsider in the prestigious area of Uluvatu is not just a house, but a profitable investment with high liquidity. Spacious rooms, private pool and stylish design make it attractive for both living and renting.

Key advantages: private pool + terrace with barbecue area (~41 m2), rofttop terrace with panoramic views, air conditioning, household appliances, satellite TV, video surveillance 24/7, parking.

Location:
2-6 minutes walk to the top beaches: Bingin, Dreamland, Padang Padang;
- near cafes, restaurants, SPA, fitness studio (2-10 minutes);
Golf club New Kuta – 11 minutes, supermarkets, schools, clinics.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Pecatu, Indonesia

