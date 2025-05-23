Villa Pandawa Hills

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Villa with private pool.
Modern villa in the popular Bingin area. The villa can have an individual interior design and landscape design.
Payment - 100%.
The two villas are located adjacent to each other and have a door to the courtyard between them, can be used or rented together or…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa
Individual swimming pool
View of the ocean
1 bedroom
Area:
Plot area - 250 m²
Building - 100 m²
Price: 490,000 $ (4,900 $ per m²)
Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1…
A unique opportunity to invest in a premium fully furnished villa in Bali with high rental income potential!
Fully furnished villas turnkey !
Payment terms: 10% down payment, 2 years installments.
Discover the perfect combination of luxury and practicality in a villa "turnkey", which …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
