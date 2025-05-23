  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta Selatan
  4. Villa Pandawa Hills

Villa Pandawa Hills

Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$280,000
27/05/2025
$280,000
28/03/2025
$240,000
;
29
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 25528
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Kutuh

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Pandawa Hills

Villas and apartments with a unique natural landscape on the ocean

What goes into value

  • Full legal support
  • Interior decoration and furniture
  • Development of a business plan for the management of the object after delivery
  • Design and development of project design
  • Construction and technical supervision of the facility

Purchase process

  • Selection and reservation of a villa
  • Payment of 30% + installments for 7 payments of 10%
  • DUE DILIGENCE: verification of documents for compliance with the purpose of land and prohibitions on sale
  • Interest-free payments for 12 months
  • Signing a land lease agreement for 26+26 years
  • Monthly payment of profits to investors
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 125.0
Price per m², USD 2,320
Apartment price, USD 290,000

Location on the map

Kutuh, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
All news
Similar complexes
Villa VESNA
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$335,000
Townhouse View apartments
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$109,000
Villa Jungle Flower Villas
Ubud District, Indonesia
from
$280,000
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$380,000
Villa Pandawa Dream
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$168,000
You are viewing
Villa Pandawa Hills
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$280,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Villa BINGIN PALM 1 RESIDENCE
Villa BINGIN PALM 1 RESIDENCE
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$214,327
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 57–192 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Villa with private pool. Modern villa in the popular Bingin area. The villa can have an individual interior design and landscape design. Payment - 100%. The two villas are located adjacent to each other and have a door to the courtyard between them, can be used or rented together or…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$490,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Villa Individual swimming pool View of the ocean 1 bedroom Area: Plot area - 250 m² Building - 100 m² Price: 490,000 $ (4,900 $ per m²) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa ESCAPE CONCEPT VILLAS
Villa ESCAPE CONCEPT VILLAS
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$492,757
The year of construction 2025
A unique opportunity to invest in a premium fully furnished villa in Bali with high rental income potential! Fully furnished villas   turnkey ! Payment terms: 10% down payment, 2 years installments.  Discover the perfect combination of luxury and practicality in a villa  "turnkey", which …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
Show all publications