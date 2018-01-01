Villa na Bali

  1. Realting.com
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€527,182
;
About the complex

Villa

  • 2 Floors in the villa
  • 3 bedrooms
  • Pool
  • Room room
  • Ruftop


Area:
Land - 237 m²
Building - 280,15 m²

Price: 575,000 $ (2,053 $ per m² )

Income from renting a villa:
Loading - 85%
Revenue per day taking into account the fullness of the object - 390 $ ( 120,997 per year $)
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 104,057 $ (14%)
Payback - 5.3 years 

Income from buying and selling a villa:
Purchase price:
575 000 $ 
Sale price:
777 000 $
Profit:
202 000 $ (35%)

Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)

Conditions of ownership of real estate:
Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 29 years
Completion of construction: august 2024

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
New building location
Canggu, Indonesia

