Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana

Apartments
Area:
Apartment - 60 m²
Price: 165,000 $ ( 2 750 $ per m²)
Income from renting:
Revenue per day: 130 $
Loading - 75 %
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 97.5 $
Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 35,588 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 24,270.3 $ (16.5 %)
Payback - 6 years
Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)
Conditions of ownership of real estate:
End of construction: 2024
Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 25 years + extension