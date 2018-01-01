  1. Realting.com
  Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana

Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana

Canggu, Indonesia
from
€150,973
;
15
About the complex

Apartments

  • 2 Floors
  • 1 bedroom
  • Pool
  • Wardrobe room


Area:
Apartment - 60 m²

Price: 165,000 $ ( 2 750 $ per m²)

Income from renting:
Revenue per day: 130 $
Loading - 75 %
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 97.5 $
Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 35,588 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 24,270.3 $ (16.5 %)
Payback - 6 years

Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)

Conditions of ownership of real estate:
End of construction: 2024
Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 25 years + extension

Class
Comfort class
The year of construction
2024
Monolithic
Finishing options
Finished
2024
Number of floors
4
Finished
Number of floors
4
New building location
Canggu, Indonesia

Apartment building The Umalas Signature
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€125,000
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€333,970
Residential complex Gated complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
€63,948
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
€292,336
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€137,032
Residential complex Guarded complex of premium townhouses with swimming pools, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Guarded complex of premium townhouses with swimming pools, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€173,574
Agency: TRANIO
We offer stylish furnished townhouses with terraces and swimming pools. The residence features a cafe, a co-working area, a kids' club, security. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Fitted wardrobes Air conditioning Kitchen appliances Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet street, close to the main tourist areas, 10 minutes from beaches and 100 meters from a supermarket. Airport - 30 minutes Hospital - 23 minutes Kindergarten - 12 minutes International school - 7 minutes Berawa Beach - 8 minutes Restaurants - 8 minutes Beach clubs - 14 minutes Seminyak - 15 minutes Canggu - 15 minutes
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€219,597
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Samahita Group
Apartments 1 bedroom View of the ocean Pool Gym Area: Object area - 60.58 m² Price: 240 000 $ (3,962 $ per m² ) Income from renting: Revenue per day - 160 $ Loading - 70 % Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object: 112 $ Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 40,880 $ Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 25,171 $ (14,38 %) Payback - 7 - 10 years Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%) Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%) Conditions of ownership of real estate: Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 30 years + extension Completion date: 2 Quarter 2023 
Residential complex Solar
Residential complex Solar
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
€457,494
Area 186–275 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
Agency: Geo Estate
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex is located on a hill overlooking the ocean. Each villa has its own swimming pool. Samsara and Pantai beaches are within walking distance. Premium quality materials are used for construction: Grone plumbing fixtures, Daikin ventilation and air conditioning systems, and Teak Wood furniture. Construction warranty 5 years.
