  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Thessaloniki
6
Kassandra Municipality
364
Kassandra Municipal Unit
200
Pallini Municipal Unit
168
126 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Sem…
$231,905
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 65 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$178,709
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$208,749
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 325 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale maisonette of 325 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 5 levels. Basement…
$502,897
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$260,936
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 9 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Townhouse 9 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 2
Great investment in Kriopigi with mountain views in a quiet location surrounded by nature. T…
$1,10M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Loutra, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$312,914
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 113 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-bas…
$276,592
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$447,020
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Eleftheres, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Eleftheres, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 60 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$145,827
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Gorgeous and stunning home in the thriving seaside town of Kriopigi with 120 sq meters on 3 …
$215,312
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$310,113
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 68 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$194,477
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Kavala . The maisonette has 2 leve…
$257,036
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground f…
$309,561
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$793,460
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 166 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonett…
$307,326
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$260,936
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$629,490
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$503,460
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 rooms in Peristasi, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has one level. A …
$271,373
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Katerini Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 4 levels. Gro…
$329,677
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Siviri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$335,265
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kalandra, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$229,624
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Siviri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$427,935
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$189,626
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 77 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$480,546
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 10 bedrooms in Sfendami, Greece
Townhouse 10 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale maisonette of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Bas…
$307,655
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Gro…
$195,571
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$386,185
Leave a request


Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

