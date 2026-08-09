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Townhouses for sale in Epanomi, Greece

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9 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 176 m²
For sale maisonette of 176 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Epanomi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$106,670
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$152,386
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Epanomi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
For sale maisonette of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 177 m²
For sale maisonette of 177 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$152,318
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 185 m²
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 7 rooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 7 rooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 185 m²
For sale a 3-storey maisonette of 185 m² on a plot of 100 m². It consists of 5 bedrooms, liv…
$270,541
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Townhouse 4 rooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
For sale a 2-storey maisonette of 100 m² in Epanomi
$148,280
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