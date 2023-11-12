Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Epanomi
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Epanomi, Greece

14 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€73,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€90,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 178 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€95,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€350,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€160,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€160,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 157 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€150,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€130,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€180,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€240,000
Townhouse 7 rooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 7 rooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 185 m²
For sale a 3-storey maisonette of 185 m² in Epanomi
€250,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 100 m²
For sale a 2-storey maisonette of 108 m² in Epanomi
€300,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
For sale a 2-storey maisonette of 100 m² in Epanomi
€140,000
