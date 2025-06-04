Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Agia Paraskefi
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Agia Paraskefi, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a townhouse of 75 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Halkidiki. The…
$251,747
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$234,404
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse area of 130 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The townhouse is locate…
$171,646
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$229,624
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
It of a kind custom-built home overlooking Agia Paraskevi built in 1997 and in pristine supe…
$104,574
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$166,618
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$156,561
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse area of 90 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. The…
$205,975
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale townhouse area of 110 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The townhouse is locate…
$168,213
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 85 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region o…
$240,304
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$229,624
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 178 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$277,822
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale townhouse area of 178 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The townhouse i…
$308,962
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
KASSANDRA – FOR SALE: Unique detached house of 110 sq.m. with a beautiful garden of 259 sq.m…
$115,568
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$187,874
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go