Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Thessaloniki
6
Kassandra Municipality
364
Kassandra Municipal Unit
200
Pallini Municipal Unit
168
171 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Loutra, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$364,809
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 78 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$469,684
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 65 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$178,709
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Sem…
$193,093
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$497,447
3 bedroom townthouse in Sozopoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-baseme…
$260,936
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$530,836
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$187,874
3 bedroom townthouse in Loutra, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$312,914
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vatopedi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vatopedi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$177,436
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$447,020
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Eleftheres, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Eleftheres, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 60 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$145,827
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Exquisitely renovated and architecturally designed to reflect traditional modern elegance lu…
$814,358
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Olympiada, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Olympiada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st …
$307,326
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$604,457
3 bedroom townthouse in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Gorgeous and stunning home in the thriving seaside town of Kriopigi with 120 sq meters on 3 …
$215,312
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 68 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$194,477
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ammouliane, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ammouliane, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 780 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 780 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonett…
$834,995
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Kavala . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$502,897
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$793,460
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to this amazing designer home with a prime location in the thriving seaside town of …
$815,251
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 levels. 5th floo…
$626,246
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Psakoudia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. S…
$234,842
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$629,490
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$503,460
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-bas…
$614,432
3 bedroom townthouse in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
It of a kind custom-built home overlooking Agia Paraskevi built in 1997 and in pristine supe…
$104,574
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$521,872
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisone…
$207,864
3 bedroom townthouse in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 1
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$247,039
Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

