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Townhouses for sale in Litochoro, Greece

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4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Litochoro, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 184 m²
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st …
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. Groun…
$265,221
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 181 m²
For sale maisonette of 181 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 4 levels. Ba…
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 188 m²
For sale maisonette of 188 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$198,359
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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