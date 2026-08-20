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Townhouses for sale in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

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Thessaloniki
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2 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 149 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 149 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
$826 496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
$619 872
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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