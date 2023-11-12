Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room townhouse with elevator in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room townhouse with elevator
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4
Property Code: 3-847 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Charilaou for €260.000 . This 172…
€260,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The fourt…
€1,55M

Properties features in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir